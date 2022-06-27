Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's live chat with Cardinals fans

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
-
Edman, Gorman, Donovan have thrived at shortstop and second base, respectively.
Starter Hudson allows two homers that tilt the game toward Milwaukee, but 6-4 loss also include reminder of continuing renovations to the bullpen.
Rookie hits two home runs, drives in career-high four to knot the top of the division standings with Cardinals' 6-2 victory at Milwaukee.
Friday is the biggest Cards game to date to be shown exclusively on Apple TV+.
Woodford recalled. Rookie Thompson to assume late-inning left-hander role.
Right-hander made 19 starts, one shy of the major-league record to begin a career without a win, but has renewed confidence, new role in win vs. Brewers.
Gorman hits two homers, drives in four, and Marmol says rookies' 'ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success.'
Right-hander experiences shoulder tightness after working only two innings.
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.
Right-handed craftsman bamboozles Cardinals again, 3-0.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.