Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. Monday
-
Most-read stories in this section
-
Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cardinals chat
-
Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cardinals chat
-
Cubs say they're retooling, not dumping
-
John Morris still cherishes his time with Herzog and the Cardinals
-
Lou Brock and Bob Gibson honored in 'Icons Lost,' premiering on MLB Network tonight
-
-
-
-
-
2020 Year in Review
The Post-Dispatch columnist measures the impact of sports legends lost in 2020.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.