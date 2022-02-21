Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
As MLB lockout keeps pitchers and catchers from reporting to camp as scheduled, Matz is prepping near Nashville. Says lefty, "You sign a deal and you want to exceed expectations.”
First week of Cardinals' games cancelled, exhibition schedule won't start until March 5, at the earliest. Union takes issue with owners' suggestion that spring 'must' be delayed.
It's either deal or delay. Owners’ group of negotiators will make a proposal to the union Monday, and both sides have said they’ll meet all week.
His rate of reaching second with no help is up near best in baseball.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
40 years ago, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie "The Wizard" Smith into a Redbird for most of his career.
Spring camp delay appears inevitable (but not yet official) as sides prep for Saturday talks. Miller says union has ‘chance to fight for what we think is important.’
NEW YORK (AP) — The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday t…
Could Joe Kelly be returning to pitch in St. Louis?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.