Read the full transcript of Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's live Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Molina notified team that he had to travel to Puerto Rico for "business reasons," Mozeliak said. No specifics given, but basketball team Molina owns is playing for championship.
At the end of a 22 year run, sparks of history fly off his bat with every hit, but he's not the only one having a blast. It's Pujols' party. Everyone's invited.
Chris Stratton, a reliever acquired at trade deadline, pitched a pivotal 2⅔ scoreless innings in the 6-4 victory against D-Backs. Says Nolan Arenado: "We can win any game."
Pujols has four hits and two homers, all before Cardinals unleash an eight-run ninth inning to drain any drama out of their sixth consecutive victory
Arenado's two-run single in the seventh leads to 6-4 win but only after right-handers Stratton and Woodford give the Cardinals solid relief after Quintana's short start.
Right-hander allows just one hit to outfield in seven innings. He is 12-1 against Colorado in his career.
Corner infielders provide all five runs in 5-1 victory at Arizona, continuing their harmonized MVP claims with 35 RBIs, .803 slugging since Aug. 2.
Arizona rookie Tommy Henry, in his fourth major-league appearance, will face to of the top hitters against lefties in the majors, Goldschmidt (.430) and Pujols (.363).
O'Neill drives in game-winner without swinging the bat. Goldschmidt drives in three, including hitting 29th homer.
Two new left-handers have made six starts, and the Cardinals have won all six. Gorman knocked in three runs and Donovan had three hits in 5-1 victory.
