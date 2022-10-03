Read the full transcript of Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's Monday Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11:30 a.m. live chat.
-
-
- The solo home run gave him his 64th RBI season and the 2,214th of his 22-year career, tying him with Hall of Famer Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBIs.
- His fourth inning blast tied the game, while also extending his record for most pitchers homered off of to 456, adding former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to his list of victims.
- Albert's two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.
- Three innings after he thanked the Dodger Stadium crowd for helping him "bring back the joy" he had has a boy for the game baseball, Albert Pujols brought the game to the brink of one of the rarest celebrations.
- The sixth-inning shot is the third consecutive home run Pujols has hit that either gave the Cardinals the lead or tied the game.
- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.