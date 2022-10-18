 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Read the full transcript of Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's Monday live chat

  • 0

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares tidbits about the famous Pujols homer against the Astros on this day in 2005. Plus, a happy birthday shoutout to Eminem, who is 50! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation!

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News