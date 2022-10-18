Read the full transcript of Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's Monday live chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares tidbits about the famous Pujols homer against the Astros on this day in 2005. Plus, a happy birthday shoutout to Eminem, who is 50! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation!
Ousted quickly from playoffs, Cardinals face life after Molina without certain starters up the middle and payroll titans taking over the National League.
In a series of detailed, candid tweets shared on social media, right-hander traces troubles in September back to a knee bruise in August. Is it motivation for his return?
Split-fingered practitioner amassed 300 saves and was elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.
During the interview, Albert Pujols shared a story about how he first became interested in playing baseball, an anecdote he said he rarely tells.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
Columnist Jeff Gordon assigns year-end grades to Cardinals hitters. The stars shined bright, including the renaissance of Albert Pujols, but some promising hitters took steps back.
Mozeliak wanted to keep 'leadership group intact.' Girsch, GM since 2017, and Flores, draft director since 2016, had expiring contracts in the coming weeks.
Bruce Sutter, who threw the final pitch of the 1982 World Series to clinch the Cardinals’ first championship in 15 years, died at the age of 69.
