Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Cardinals chat May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. 0 Comments Tags Pro-baseball St. Louis Cardinals Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win Carlson delivers game-winning hit after both starters Hicks, Cobb dominate then bow out, and Giants rally to answer Bader's homer, sending tied game into ninth. With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals In what can be an acrimonious process, O'Neill and Cardinals are scheduled to present their cases Friday to an arbiter to set his salary for the current season. Cardinals put Sosa on IL amid COVID outbreak and promote Yepez Molina a pre-game scratch from the lineup. Knizner will start at catcher. Wednesday game moved to 12:10 p.m. Arenado stakes Wainwright; Cardinals ace flushes Royals on one hit for seven innings Third baseman knocks in five runs, three on first-inning homer in 10-0 win. O'Neill also homers. Molina's first homer of season starts Cardinals' 7-1 romp against nine Giants' pitchers Catcher's 172nd career homer ties Simmons for ninth all-time, Yepez adds first MLB RBI, and Mikolas' pitches into sixth at Oracle Park to get second win. Pujols isn't first to fly back to the Redbirds Cards have had many stars return to flock for swan song; Pujols enjoys helping young players here. Two cities, two days, two runs for Cardinals against Royals Despite Hudson's strong effort, punchless Cardinals flattened 7-1. Cardinals notebook: Rookie Yepez sets team record with two doubles in his debut After a long journey on Tuesday/Wednesday, 24-year-old slugger arrives in a big way even if he didn't crush the ball. Yepez to play right field and hit fifth in Cardinals debut O'Neill dropped from third to sixth. Arenado to bat third as Molina to catch Wainwright Wednesday afternoon against Royals. Cardinals notebook: With other options, club follows 'performance' to cut roster and send message, Marmol says Forced to reduce active roster from 28 to 26, Cardinals option Naughton and put Brooks on waivers, risking the loss of the right-hander to keep other relievers.