Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cardinals chat

Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
Righthander VerHagen, like Mikolas and Brooks, went abroad to reinvent himself as a pitcher and make a bid to return to the majors.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday that Fox has let Buck out of his contract — which had one more year to go — in order for him to move to ESPN.
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
Owners and players’ union inch closer to each other significant factors, but after its three-pronged poke MLB says progress not swift enough to save 162-game schedule.
Both pitchers start the season with less than 4 years, 7 days of service time, and that means deleted games by rule could extend Cardinals control through 2024.
With fewer practices, fewer games, fewer innings, and fewer at-bats, depth will be tested, pitching challenged, and little time for prospects to leave impressions.
Lefty spent two seasons in the majors with Cardinals, starting as a closer and serving some as a starter, for a 10-7 record and 2.98 ERA.
Marmol had about a month as manager before MLB's 99-day lockout kept him from communicating with players. There was a lot of catching up by Friday, camp Monday.
Cardinals plunge into swift-moving reliever market and sign righthander to a one-year deal, giving him a look as a potential setup options.
