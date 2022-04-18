Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Cardinals organization has an internal policy that sometimes a team 'just stops.' Also: O'Neill has a date for arbitration hearing and deadline for contract talks.
Hicks, in relief, gains first win in three years as Pujols has three hits and Knizner a three-run home run.
Arenado punctuates highest-scoring game of young season with his fourth homer in six games, and Edman hits his second in as many days at Milwaukee.
Birthday boy Nolan Arenado scores winning run and turns game-ending double play to reward lefty Matz for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
Nootbaar, Sosa and VerHagen all haven't been on the field in first week, with Nootbaar and Sosa rained out of starts.
The home run came in the bottom of the first inning and put the Cardinals up 3-0 on the Kansas City Royals.
Selected questions and answers from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
Cardinals urged Edman to adjust his left-handed swing to change opponent's approach. 'Can you scare guys out of here?' they asked. Home runs have answered.
Wainwright is in line now to start first game of four-game series in Milwaukee on Thursday
Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols finds the National League Central right where he left it after the 2011 season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.