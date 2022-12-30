Report: Cardinals' Tommy Edman to play for Team Korea in World Baseball Classic

For the first time in his career, Tommy Edman will be suiting up for Team Korea. Edman will be a part of Korea's squad in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, according to a report from South Korean TV station Seoul Broadcasting System.

Edman will be joining other major league infielders including San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim and Pittsburgh’s Ji-Man Choi on the Korean national team.

Edman, who was born in Michigan and raised in San Diego, California, is of Korean descent from his mother’s side. The 27-year-old is coming off a season during which he slashed .265/.324/.400 with 31 doubles and 13 home runs over 153 games for St. Louis.

Despite playing more innings at shortstop (622) than he did at second base (614 2/3), Edman won the Fielding Bible award in the multiposition category and was a double finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove at second base and for the newly created utility position after he ended the year with the third-most outs above average (19) and tied for third in runs prevented with 15.

Team Korea’s first game of the WBC is set for March 9 against Australia. Team Korea is in Pool B along with Teams Japan, China, and Czech Republic. Pool B’s game will take place in Tokyo, Japan. The winner and runner-up of the pool with play its quarterfinals round in Tokyo.

Other Cardinals playing in the WBC include Team USA members Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Adam Wainwright, and Miles Mikolas. Others including Giovanny Gallegos (Mexico), Tyler O’Neill (Canada), and recent free agent acquisition Willson Contreras (Venezuela) are all candidates to be added to their respective countries.

WBC participants on major-league teams will begin spring training with their clubs before they depart to their national teams for the tournament. The tournament's championship game is scheduled for March 21 in Miami, Florida.