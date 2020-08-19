Retracing the steps of Dexter Fowler's excellent adventure in Wrigley's right-field bleachers

CHICAGO — In his quest Monday to retrieve the ball rookie Max Schrock hit for his first big-league homer, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler had to twice explore the right-field bleachers at Wrigley.
The first time he navigated the labyrinth of stairs to get there, he arrived in time for the dugout to be shouting for his return — because he might have to enter the game. Harrison Bader was shaking off an issue at first base, and Fowler was the available replacement.
He sprinted back from the bleachers, lashed on his cleats, and got to the dugout to see that Bader had remained in the game.
Fowler retraced his steps to the bleachers, only to find a baseball authenticator there.
“No you’re not,” Fowler recalled saying. “I’m going to get the ball. This is my second time up here. You’re not denying me from getting this ball. So I went down and got it. I wanted to personally go get that ball for (Schrock).”
Fowler, who homered in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader, made the decision with his wife to come to St. Louis alone during this shortened season, leaving his daughters and wife at home in Las Vegas. As the Cardinals’ quarantine went from Milwaukee hotel to St. Louis residences and extended indefinitely, Fowler had thoughts of opting out of the season — which players can do at any time due to the pandemic — and heading home.
He indicated Tuesday that had the layoff extended, he might have left.
“Of course, of course — you miss your family,” Fowler said. “When all the variables that were happening at the time, of course those thoughts go through your mind. But at the end of the day you signed up to do something and you want to do it wholeheartedly. Honestly, getting back to playing baseball kind of helped that.”
When Fowler returned to his seat in the stands after getting Schrock’s baseball, umpire Laz Diaz joked that he had never seen a player nearly called into the game from the bleachers.
“Stranger things have happened,” Fowler said. “It’s 2020.”
