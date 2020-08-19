Retracing the steps of Dexter Fowler's excellent adventure in Wrigley's right-field bleachers

CHICAGO — In his quest Monday to retrieve the ball rookie Max Schrock hit for his first big-league homer, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler had to twice explore the right-field bleachers at Wrigley.

The first time he navigated the labyrinth of stairs to get there, he arrived in time for the dugout to be shouting for his return — because he might have to enter the game. Harrison Bader was shaking off an issue at first base, and Fowler was the available replacement.

He sprinted back from the bleachers, lashed on his cleats, and got to the dugout to see that Bader had remained in the game.

Fowler retraced his steps to the bleachers, only to find a baseball authenticator there.

“No you’re not,” Fowler recalled saying. “I’m going to get the ball. This is my second time up here. You’re not denying me from getting this ball. So I went down and got it. I wanted to personally go get that ball for (Schrock).”