First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. St. Louis time at Citi Field in New York

Looking to begin their three-city road trip that includes stops in New York, Washington, D.C., and London, the Cardinals’ starting lineup in Sunday’s series finale against the Mets will feature rookie Jordan Walker in the five-spot as Willson Contreras sits.

Walker previously batted fifth in the Cardinals’ order in their series finale against the Giants on Wednesday at Busch Stadium. The rookie went singled twice in five at-bats and drove in a run that afternoon batting behind third baseman Nolan Arenado.

With his first career opposite-field home run on Saturday, Walker extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. The streak he carries into Sunday is the third-longest active streak across Major League Baseball behind a pair of stars from Southern California teams — Angels’ two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani (14 games) and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (11 games).

During the hit streak, the Cardinals’ rookie is batting .400 with a .462 on-base percentage and a .743 slugging percentage in 35 at-bats. The streak is Walker’s second this season of 10 or more consecutive games, which places him alongside Albert Pujols and Rogers Hornsby as the only Cardinals 21 years or younger to have multiple double-digit game hitting streaks in the same season.

Lineups

Cardinals (28-43, 5th in NL Central, 8.5 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 1B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Nolan Gorman, 2B

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Mets (33-37, 4th in NL East, 11.5 GB)

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Starling Marte, RF

3. Francisco Lindor, SS

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Tommy Pham, DH

6. Francisco Alvarez, C

7. Jeff McNeil, 2B

8. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

9. Mark Canha, LF

P: Carlos Carrasco, RHP

Number to know

21-29 — The Cardinals’ all-time record on Father’s Day.

Pitching matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.14 ERA): Liberatore’s last time out included a career-high six innings and two runs allowed on 86 pitches in a June 12 start vs. San Francisco. He worked around traffic on the base paths in the first and second innings before allowing two runs to score in the second inning. Liberatore averaged 94.7 mph with his fastball and limited hard contact against Giants hitters, part of which came with a better feel for his curveball that he used 18 times and induced three whiffs on seven swings.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.71 ERA): In five starts since returning to the Mets’ rotation on May 19 after missing nearly a month due to right elbow inflammation, Carrasco is 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 27 1/3 innings. Carrasco has allowed 10 walks, a .267 average, and a .784 OPS over that span. Carrasco, 36, lasted 4 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs against the Pirates his last time on the mound for New York. He had completed five innings or more in each of his four starts after returning from the IL before his start against Pittsburgh.

Injury report

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Nootbaar began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday as the Redbirds’ DH. The outfielder went hitless in four at-bats during Memphis’s 5-3 win over Marlins affiliate, Jacksonville. The hope for the Cardinals is that Nootbaar will be available to play another rehab game Sunday. Based on how he feels following his rehab appearances, Nootbaar could rejoin the Cardinals as soon as Monday in Washington, D.C (Updated June 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): He sought a second opinion on the root cause of the strain that seized on his left arm a few pitches into his rehab start. After meeting with a specialist in Texas, Naughton, and the team are now exploring treatment options based on the extent of damage. The left felt a “tug” in his forearm and out of his left elbow during his work with Class AAA Memphis this past week. (Updated June 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to Saturday, though the team does not expect him to pick up a baseball for several days. The severity of the injury will be evaluated after that rest. Helsley described the discomfort as “tightness,” but expressed optimism that about returning as soon as possible. (Updated June 12)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on Friday. He played catch and did some running at Busch Stadium on Friday. The goal for the outfielder is to have him take swings in the cage within the week. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. The outfielder said he had difficulty sleeping due to the back pain. He underwent a two-week core program, and he was supposed to meet on Thursday with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities. (Updated June 16)

What’s next

The Cardinals continue their road trip on Monday in Washington, D.C., where they will take on the Nationals for a three-game series. After that, the Cardinals head to London for two games vs. the Cubs.

