PHOENIX — With Ned Yost announcing his retirement Monday as manager of the Kansas City Royals, former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has, as expected and planned, emerged as a leading candidate to follow Yost.
Dismissed as Cardinals’ manager in July 2018, Matheny spent this past season as the special adviser to player development in general manager Dayton Moore’s front office. His duties ranged from working in the Royals’ farm system to even some scouting of potential draft picks.
But Kansas City may not be the only team that takes a gander at giving Matheny his second chance in the dugout. He has direct ties to the Giants, who will be searching for retiring Bruce Bochy’s replacement, and a peripheral connection to the New York Mets, should they elect to move on from Mickey Callaway.
“I think he is a very worthy candidate for any position that may open,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said of Matheny, who skippered the Cardinals to three consecutive National League championship series (2012-14) and one NL pennant (2013).
“I would say that I would imagine he would be a good hire for a team that has an opening.”