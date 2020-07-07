Schedule imbalance: Cardinals to play seven of their 10 games vs. Cubs at Wrigley

Pittsburgh will make two visits to St. Louis for a total of six games, including the first three games of the season on July 24-26, when the Cardinals have a rare night-time opener at 7:15 on Friday, July 24.

The Cardinals will play only four games at Pittsburgh. But PNC Park is where the Cardinals shine, having won eight of nine games there last year.

On the interleague side, Cleveland plays three in St. Louis where the Indians (that’s still their name, so far) have won nine of the previous 15 interleague matches. The Cardinals will have three against the White Sox on the road and are 6-7 against them in Chicago. Two meetings will be in Chicago and one, a White Sox home game, at the Field of Dreams park in Iowa on Aug. 13.

The Cardinals, in fact, will play five games in succession in Chicago as they meet the White Sox there on Aug. 15-16 and the Cubs on Aug. 17-19.

Minnesota and Detroit will be contested twice apiece at home and on the road. The Cardinals are 10-6 in the regular season against the Twins here and 3-7 away. Against Detroit, the Cardinals are 6-8 here in the regular season and an unseemly 6-15 in Detroit although the Tigers have neither Justin Verlander nor Max Scherzer anymore.