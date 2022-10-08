See Cardinals force Phillies into rundown, escape trouble in Game 2 of Wild Card series

The Cardinals escaped certain danger by executing a rundown play on the Phillies to perfection.

With a runner on first and third in the sixth inning of Game 2 in the National League Wild Card series, the Cardinals escaped the inning by picking off rookie third baseman Alec Bohm, tagging him out in the rundown before the runner on third could cross the plate.

Bohm, 26, took off for second after being fooled by left handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery's move. But he stopped short of second to try and draw the throw and allow J.T Realmuto to score from third.

Goldschmidt, a gold glover, then threw to Tommy Edman, another gold glover, who ran back Bohm tagging him out moments for Realmuto stepped on the plate. Ending the inning and the threat.

The St. Louis Cardinals face elimination in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series after blowing a ninth inning lead to the Philadelphia Phillies the night before.

.