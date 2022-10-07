See Juan Yepez' 2-run homer give Cardinals lead vs. Phillies in Game 1 of MLB Playoffs

In his first playoff at-bat, Juan Yepez was called upon by manager Oliver Marmol to pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning in a scoreless tie. On the very first pitch he saw, he took the Jose Alvarado cutter deep to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Yepez' homer marked the first pinch-hit, go-ahead home run in Cardinals history.

The at-bat was possible thanks to a walk drawn by centerfielder Dylan Carlson, who was able to extend the inning. Corey Dickerson was the scheduled batter, but Yepez was called on as the more favorable matchup to the lefty Alvarado as Yepez hits right handed.

Yepez was on the postseason roster last season, but never was called upon.

Alvarado was brought in earlier in the inning for starter Zack Wheeler, who gave up just two hits in 6 ⅓ innings.

Deadline acquisition Jose Quintana tossed 5 ⅓ scoreless innings for the Cardinals, then handed things over to the bullpen.