See Juan Yepez' 2-run homer give Cardinals lead vs. Phillies in Game 1 of MLB Playoffs

St. Louis Cardinals kick off National League Wild Card series against Philadelphia Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals Juan Yepez (36) celebrates a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) in the seventh inning of game 1 of the National League Wild Card series on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Cardinals lead 2-0. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

In his first playoff at-bat, Juan Yepez was called upon by manager Oliver Marmol to pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning in a scoreless tie. On the very first pitch he saw, he took the Jose Alvarado cutter deep to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Yepez' homer marked the first pinch-hit, go-ahead home run in Cardinals history. 

The at-bat was possible thanks to a walk drawn by centerfielder Dylan Carlson, who was able to extend the inning. Corey Dickerson was the scheduled batter, but Yepez was called on as the more favorable matchup to the lefty Alvarado as Yepez hits right handed. 

Yepez was on the postseason roster last season, but never was called upon.

Alvarado was brought in earlier in the inning for starter Zack Wheeler, who gave up just two hits in 6 ⅓ innings.

Deadline acquisition Jose Quintana tossed 5 ⅓ scoreless innings for the Cardinals, then handed things over to the bullpen. 

