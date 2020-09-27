Sept. 27, 1998: McGwire hits 70 and is saluted as 'the new American sports hero'

"It's been a hell of a ride," he said.

McGwire's 70 homers sent a powerful current through our culture. He set a record, saved baseball and inspired fans on this continent and others. In St. Louis, we saw history. Better yet, we lived it, screamed it and felt it in our hearts. It was a glorious shared experience that unified a city, maybe even a nation.

"It's one of the most special things we'll ever see in our lives," said Drew Baur, one of the Cardinals owners.

McGwire didn't just break the major-league home run record, he bombed it into a twisted, heaping, smoking rubble. It is unrecognizable now. Mac topped Babe Ruth's highest HR total by 10. He left Roger Maris behind by nine. Sammy Sosa has had one of the great seasons in major-league history, and he trails McGwire by four homers going into today's special playoff wi th San Francisco.

That's why I believe Mac walloping his 70th is even more meaningful and significant than his arrival at 62 on Sept. 8, when he went past Maris. By no means should we downgrade the 62 accomplishment, but look at it this way: