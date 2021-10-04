Share your tips for postseason fans, and read what others have said

We've been here before, Cardinals fans. Last year, the year before, 2015, and — well — we're old hats at this postseason thing.

But what tips would you share for fans of teams that don't get to the postseason that often, whether it's watching a game with friends at home, or attending a game at the stadium?

(One of the first is don't count your World Series trophies before they're won.)

Here are tips our readers have sent so far:

From reader Mike Ijames, of Republic, Mo.:

"Always fear the second string catcher on the opposing team. They often come up with big at bats, big games, or big series, then are never heard of, or from again. They are remembered only in infamy by the fans of the team they knocked out of the playoffs."

From reader Dennis Murphy, of California:

"Don't watch the game at a party at a friend's house. Too many bandwagoners asking insipid questions. Inevitably, one or two fans of the opposing team will be there ruining the mo-jo. Someone will inevitably walk in front of the screen at the wrong time and their dog probably won't be trained at getting his face out of your lap.