Share your tips for postseason fans

We've been here before, Cardinals fans. Last year, the year before, 2015, and — well — we're old hats at this postseason thing.
But what tips would you share for fans of teams that don't get to the postseason that often, whether it's watching a game with friends at home, or attending a game at the stadium?
(One of the first is don't count your World Series trophies before they're won.)
-
-
‘I’m absolutely coming back’: At home with Cardinals, Arenado says he won’t opt out after season
-
Streak stops, preparation for postseason begins as Mikolas, Flaherty tune up in Cardinals' 4-0 loss to Brewers
-
Cardinals notebook: A last-minute clincher in past falls, Shildt will use unexpected time to rest regulars, rearrange pitching
-
Day-after clincher lineup gives Rondon, Carpenter, and Nootbaar prominent spots as Cardinals prep for playoffs
-
Crew chief Miller explains infield fly rule chaos that nearly cost Cardinals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.