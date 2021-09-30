Share your tips for postseason fans

We've been here before, Cardinals fans. Last year, the year before, 2015, and — well — we're old hats at this postseason thing.

But what tips would you share for fans of teams that don't get to the postseason that often, whether it's watching a game with friends at home, or attending a game at the stadium?

(One of the first is don't count your World Series trophies before they're won.)

