PITTSBURGH — Looking to spur the offense and define their outfield as June begins, the Cardinals are revisiting their recent past and long-term future with one move.

Jordan Walker, the Cardinals' opening day starter in right field and their top prospect, is expected to be recalled from Class AAA Memphis and join the team in Pittsburgh, sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch. He will be added to the active roster with a subsequent move made Thursday.

Walker, 21, homered and had two RBIs on Wednesday night in Omaha for the Triple-A Redbirds. His homer traveled 430 feet. In his past 15 games, he's hit .264 with a .415 slugging percentage, two homers, eight RBIs, and more of the results the Cardinals wanted to see when they sent him to the minors on April 26.

A team official declined comment until Friday at PNC Park.

Walker was not in the lineup Thursday night for the Redbirds.

“Our hope the whole time is to get him back here," manager Oliver Marmol said Monday at Busch Stadium.

It was clear at the time the Cardinals were having internal discussions about the timing of Walker's return based on his uptick in performance and encouraging scouting reports from Class AAA.

Walker, one of the top prospects in all of the the minors, vaulted straight from Class AA to the Cardinals' opening day lineup with an impressive spring training. He matched a 111-year-old major-league record for a player age 20 or younger with at least a hit in his first 12 games. After 20 games and two days in the cages with major-league coaches, the Cardinals made the decision to send Walker down to Class AAA Memphis to work on his swing so that he could use his natural strength, size, and power to generate more line drives, more extra-base damage and reduce his groundball rate from 60.4%. (The league average is 42.6%.)

He was hitting .274/.321/.397 at the time of his demotion and had as many hits (20) as strikeouts (20) while leading the Cardinals' outfielders in several offensive categories.

The Cardinals sold the move as trying to streamline their choices in the outfield, assure some players regular playing time and also give Walker the time in the minors to adjust his approach. The Cardinals have two of their planned starting outfielders on the injured list in Tyler O'Neill (lower back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle). Carlson is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week. O'Neill's timetable for baseball activity remains undetermined.

Walker has seen a surge in his production, first beyond the box score with advanced metrics and then shoving its way into games.

"I feel like as I go through the season, it’s going to get more in the air just like I did last year," Walker said when talking with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Daniel Guerrero recently in Memphis. "So I just have to trust myself and trust how my swing has been in the past three years within the organization. That’s just what I have faith in.”

Walker's home run Wednesday night during the Redbirds' 9-4 victory in Omaha left his bat at 109.4 mph, according to Statcast. He also had a single in the game and sizzled of his bat at 110.3 mph and was the hardest-hit baseball at the Triple-A level that night.

"This game is hard," Walker recently said. "A few games, maybe four or five games (and) you don't see results, you might change some things that might be working. It just might not be going your way. You've really got to go back to what makes you good and you have to look within yourself and what makes you good and just go back to that. ... It's just finding out and just having the goals to accomplish it."

