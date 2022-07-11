Sources: Pujols set to compete in HR Derby

Albert Pujols’ interest in participating in the Home Run Derby was mutual with Major League Baseball, and the retiring all-time great is set to participate in this year’s event, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to the Post-Dispatch. Already named to the National League All-Star team by commissioner Rob Manfred, Pujols will be announced as a participant in the Home Run Derby ahead of next Monday’s derby at Dodger Stadium, the source said.

MLB had not made an official announcement as of Monday evening. The Athletic also reported Pujols will be in the derby.

The two-time reigning derby champ Pete Alonso and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. announced previously that they were going to participate.

Pujols said this past weekend he’d entertain an invite to the derby, and that was conveyed to MLB.

“I’d give it a chance,” he said. “I don’t know how good I would do. But I’d do it.”

Pujols, 42, hit his fifth home run of the season Sunday, and he is the active leader in most of the significant offensive categories, from hits to homers, RBIs to total bases. His home run Sunday tied him Stan Musial for the third-most extra-base hits in major-league history (1,377) and gave him 684 career homers.

He has participated in midsummer power derby four previous times, including 2015, when he made it to the semifinals. In 2003, he finished second in the derby at the All-Star Game in Chicago. The Angels’ Garret Anderson, who retired after the 2010 season, won.