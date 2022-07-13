 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spectrum loses picture on Cardinals telecast for nearly two innings

Bally Sports Midwest logo

Bally Sports Midwest logo

Some customers of Spectrum (Charter) cable missed the video feed for most of the first two innings of the Cardinals-Dodgers game Wednesday night because of technical issues.

Bally Sports Midwest's picture was intact for much of the pregame show before going out near game time, though the audio feed remained operational.

The video portion was restored with two out in the bottom of the second inning of a scoreless game at Busch Stadium.

Spectrum is the largest provider of pay-television services in the St. Louis market.

 

