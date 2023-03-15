Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have been standouts of the Cardinals' spring training, and there have been other young players who have impressed. But if spring training has been a showcase for the future of the Cardinals, what about the present and the pressure to compete for a World Series championship now? Tom Ackerman, sports director at KMOX/1120 AM, joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss what he's seen so far in spring training from the young players and what that means for the window to contend with a powerful nucleus of Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Is this collection of standout players in jeopardy of falling short what other strong cores have accomplished in St. Louis?