Spring training canceled? Dance it out.

Several St. Louis Cardinals reporters teamed up to produce a dance video.
Anne Rogers, the Cardinals beat writer for MLB.com, posted the TikTok* and tweeted the video.
In it, she hits play on Wiz Khalifa's "Something New," and starts the popular dance moves (elbow, elbow, shimmy, clap), then jumps out of the shot. Ben Frederickson, a Post-Dispatch sports columnist, is next in line. Then Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold, and KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman.
The end of the line, and the highlight, is Hall of Fame Cardinals reporter Rick Hummel, Irish flat cap and all, attempting a hip shimmy.
Baseball writers Tik Tok tournament starts now. Duet this! @StLouisBBWAA has a Hall of Fame closer.— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 14, 2020
Beat that!
(@dgoold, @Ben_Fred, @Ackerman1120, @cmshhummel) pic.twitter.com/tfcG3eHagX
It immediately took off. By Sunday morning, the tweet's video had 410,000+ views and the tweet had more than 2,700 likes.
Ben Frederickson said the group had a conversation "about something we could do to maybe bring a smile — or perhaps a groan — to Cardinals fans. once Rick [Hummel] said he was game, we figured it would be well received and are thrilled that it seems to be."
That makes three of us.— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2020
That's the truth.— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2020
March 15, 2020
Frederickson said: "We will keep doing our best to cover the teams St. Louis loves."
* TikTok: A social media platform where users post quick videos, set to music.