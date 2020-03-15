You are the owner of this article.
Spring training canceled? Dance it out.
Spring training canceled? Dance it out.

Scenes from the video

Anne Rogers, from left, Ben Frederickson, Derrick Goold, Tom Ackerman and Rick Hummel caught in screen captures from the TikTok video.

Several St. Louis Cardinals reporters teamed up to produce a dance video.

Anne Rogers, the Cardinals beat writer for MLB.com, posted the TikTok* and tweeted the video.

In it, she hits play on Wiz Khalifa's "Something New," and starts the popular dance moves (elbow, elbow, shimmy, clap), then jumps out of the shot. Ben Frederickson, a Post-Dispatch sports columnist, is next in line. Then Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold, and KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman. 

The end of the line, and the highlight, is Hall of Fame Cardinals reporter Rick Hummel, Irish flat cap and all, attempting a hip shimmy.

It immediately took off. By Sunday morning, the tweet's video had 410,000+ views and the tweet had more than 2,700 likes.

Ben Frederickson said the group had a conversation "about something we could do to maybe bring a smile — or perhaps a groan — to Cardinals fans. once Rick [Hummel] said he was game, we figured it would be well received and are thrilled that it seems to be." 

Frederickson said: "We will keep doing our best to cover the teams St. Louis loves."

Games stop. Sports don't. And neither will the Post-Dispatch sports team.

* TikTok: A social media platform where users post quick videos, set to music. 

Sports