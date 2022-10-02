 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis mayor honors Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols

St. Louis' mayor honored Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols by declaring Oct. 4 as Molina Day and Oct. 5 as Pujols Day.

The honor from Mayor Tishaura Jones was just one of many gifts the pair received from the city and the Cardinals organization. The honorary days recognize both players' greatness and place in St. Louis and baseball history. The declaration said both are "great ambassadors of the St. Louis region, and baseball fans world wide." 

The dates reflect both players' jersey number.

Other gifts included portraits painted by Carlos Mercado, a silver platter from Tiffany and Co. and a set of golf clubs with custom Cardinals bags.  

