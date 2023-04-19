St. Louis native Jake Burger of the White Sox slugged a three-run home run Tuesday that left his bat at 118.2mph, the hardest-hit homer in White Sox history since Statcast began tracking exit velocity in 2015.

Only eight players in the big leagues have hit a home run with a higher exit velocity in that time, and that list is a who's who of baseball's noted sluggers like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Only one player, Matt Olson, has hit a home run harder this season.

Burger, who began his season at Triple-A Charlotte, has four homers in his last five games and five total home runs this season in just 28 at-bats. His five homers put him in a tie for seventh in the majors this season.

He was picked 11th overall by the White Sox in 2017 out of Missouri State. He attended high school at CBC.

The hardest-hit homers Date Player Exit velocity 8/9/2018 Stanton, Giancarlo 121.7 7/25/2020 Stanton, Giancarlo 121.3 6/10/2017 Judge, Aaron 121.1 6/11/2022 Stanton, Giancarlo 119.8 8/20/2021 Machado, Manny 119.6 4/28/2017 Judge, Aaron 119.4 6/6/2018 Stanton, Giancarlo 119.3 6/23/2015 Stanton, Giancarlo 119.2 9/28/2017 Stanton, Giancarlo 118.7 5/23/2021 Cordero, Franchy 118.6 6/11/2017 Judge, Aaron 118.6 4/11/2023 Olson, Matt 118.6 4/23/2015 Stanton, Giancarlo 118.5 9/21/2021 Stanton, Giancarlo 118.5 7/4/2017 Judge, Aaron 118.4 4/11/2019 Alonso, Pete 118.3 8/8/2019 Aquino, Aristides 118.3 9/30/2017 Judge, Aaron 118.3 5/3/2019 Sanchez, Gary 118.3 4/18/2023 Burger, Jake 118.2 8/25/2017 Stanton, Giancarlo 118.2