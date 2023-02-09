From top stars to prospects in the lower minors, the Cardinals organization will have 19 players representing 11 different countries during the World Baseball Classic this March.

The Cardinals will have players playing in games stateside in Arizona and Florida, and abroad in Japan and Taiwan once pool play begins on March 8.

Now that official rosters were revealed on Thursday night, here is where the Cardinals will be represented for the WBC, which ends on March 21.

Team USA

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Miles Mikolas

Goldschmidt and Arenado represented Team USA during its gold medal run the last edition of the WBC in 2017. This tournament will be a first for both Mikolas and Wainwright.

Team USA is in Pool C and begins play on March 11 when the play Team Great Britain in Phoenix, Arizona.

Team Mexico

RHP Giovanny Gallegos

LHP JoJo Romero

Gallegos is one of four returning players on Mexico’s roster from the 2017 tournament. The Sonora, Mexico native pitched just two innings during the previous WBC while he was a part of the Yankees’ organization.

Mexico is in Pool C with Team USA. The two teams will square off on March 12.

Team Canada

OF Tyler O’Neill

O’Neill joins the likes of Dodgers’ first baseman Freddie Freeman on Team Canada in Pool C. O’Neill appeared in the tournament in 2017 and went one-for-11 in three games played.

Team Dominican Republic

LHP Genesis Cabrera

Cabrera was listed as a part of Team Dominican Republic’s pitcher pool. Because of that designation, Cabrera can be included on the Dominican Republic’s roster for one or more consecutive rounds. Team Dominican Republic is in Pool D and will play its games in Miami, Florida.

Team Italy

RHP Andre Pallante

Pallante will likely play as a key role and could be used as a starter on Team Italy, which will be managed by Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. Team Italy is in Pool A and will play its games in Taichung, Taiwan. Its first tournament game is on March 9 against Team Cuba.

Team South Korea

SS Tommy Edman

Edman will be the first Team Korea player to play in the WBC who was born in the United States. Edman’s mother, Maureen Kwak, was born in South Korea.

Team Korea is in Pool B and will play its games in Tokyo, Japan. Its first game is on March 8 against Team Australia.

Team Japan

OF Lars Nootbaar

Like Edman, Nootbaar will be the first player on Team Japan in the WBC who was born in the United States. Nootbaar’s mother, Kumi Nootbaar (nee Enokida), was born and grew up in Japan. Nootbaar’s two siblings were also born in Japan.

Team Japan is in Pool B and plays its first game on March 9 against Team China.

Team Panama

C Ivan Herrera

OF L.J. Jones

RHP Wilfredo Pereira

Herrera has represented his native country before during the Caribbean Series and did so this winter, but hasn't done so in a WBC. This WBC tournament appearance marks Panama’s first since it qualified 2009.

Jones — the Cardinals’ fifth round pick in the 2020 draft — and Pereira spent the past season with Class High-A Peoria.

Team Colombia

RHP Guillermo Zuniga

OF Oscar Mercado

Zuniga was signed by the Cardinals to a major-league contract back in December and is on the club’s 40-man roster.

Mercado, a former second-round pick by St. Louis during the 2013 MLB draft, returned to the club on a minor-leaguer deal this past November after playing in the majors for Cleveland and Philadelphia.

Colombia is in Pool C.

Team Great Britain

OF Matt Koperniak

RHP Joseph King

Although he grew up stateside, Koperniak was born in London while his parents were worked and his dad worked for the U.S. military. Koperniak spent the last season with Class AA Springfield where he batted .291 and had an .807 OPS in 108 games.

King, a ninth round pick in the 2022 draft, is listed as being born in Redwood City, California. The California Berkeley product has not appeared in a professional game.

This WBC marks Team Great Britain’s first appearance.

Team Israel

3B Noah Mendlinger

Medlinger singed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has appeared in 101 games at the Class Low-A and High-A levels and is a career .253 hitter. Team Israel is in Pool D.