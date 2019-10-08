QUESTION: The FO clearly intends to stick with Jeff Albert (center of photo, kneeling) despite the team's poor hitting and his ineffectiveness in helping players out of slumps this year. Do you think Mozeliak has consulted with the under-performing players for their opinion on Albert's effectiveness? Or is his attitude: This is what I want and they're just going to have to like it?
BENFRED: Mozeliak talks with players. He's got guys in the clubhouse he seeks out for their thoughts. He's not in another world, is what I'm saying. For example, he showed up in Chicago early to be with the team. So they saw him there. He felt that mattered. He also doesn't let players make decisions for him, clearly.
As for Albert, his effect will be measured by the team's performance, and the front office's decision to let go of those who were deemed as not on board with Albert or diluting the Albert-led approach, can be used by Albert supporters to suggest his plans have not been implemented as the organization hoped.
Ultimately, time will tell. Fewer people on different pages should mean more success for Albert's ideas, right?
You mentioned Albert's attitude. I don't get that sense from players. They describe him as approachable and sometimes have expressed that they wish he would be more forthcoming, not less.