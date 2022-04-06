Take the Cardinals Opening Day lineup quiz

The quiz is loading
1. Who started in left field?
Wrong.Right. Enos "Country" Slaughter went 1 for 4 as the Cards beat the Pirates 4-2 at Sportsman's Park.
2. Who started at third base?
Wrong.Right. Ken Boyer went 2 for 3 as the Cards beat the Reds 4-2 at Crosley Field.
3. Who was the starting second baseman?
Wrong.Right. Julian Javier went 2 for 5 as the Cards beat the Braves 2-1 at County Stadium.
4. Name the starting catcher in the 1964 opener.
Wrong.Right. Bob Uecker went 0 for 2 as Sandy Koufax shut out the Cards 4-0 at Dodger Stadium.
5. Who was the starting third baseman?
Wrong.Right. Mike Shannon went 0 for 4 as the Cards beat the Braves 2-1 at Busch Stadium.
6. Who was the starting center fielder in 1971?
Wrong.Right. Matty Alou went 0 for 4 as the Cubs beat the Cards 2-1 at Wrigley Field.
7. Who patrolled right field on opening day in 1973?
Wrong.Right. Bernie Carbo went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Cards fell to the Pirates 7-5 at Three Rivers Stadium.
8. Name the starting second baseman on opening day 1977.
Wrong.Right. Mike Tyson went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Cards pummeled the Pirates 12-6 at Three Rivers Stadium.
9. Who started in left field in 1980?
Wrong.Right. Bobby Bonds went 0 for 2 but scored the game's only run as the Cards beat the Pirates 1-0 at Busch Stadium.
10. Who was the starting catcher in 1982?
Wrong.Right. Darrell Porter went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs on a home run and a double as the Cards pounded the Astros 14-3 in the Astrodome.
11. Name the starting center fielder on opening day 1985.
Wrong.Right. Andy Van Slyke went 1 for 4 with a run as the Mets topped the Cards 6-5 at Shea Stadium.
12. Who was the starting right fielder in 1987?
Wrong.Right. Jim Lindeman went 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run as the Cards downed the Cubs 9-3 at Wrigley Field.
13. Who was the starting catcher on opening day 1990?
Wrong.Right. Todd Zeile went 1 for 5 with a run as the Cards beat the Expos 6-5 at Busch Stadium.
14. Who was the starting first baseman in 1992?
Wrong.Right. Andres Galarraga went 1 for 4 with an RBI as the Mets beat the Cards 4-2 at Busch Stadium.
15. Who was stationed in left field for the 1995 opener?
Wrong.Right. Bernard Gilkey went 1 for 4 with a run as the Cards edged the Phillies 7-6 at Busch Stadium.
16. Who started at second base on opening day 1998?
Wrong.Right. Delino Deshields went 1 for 3 with a run as the Cards blanked the Dodgers 6-0 at Busch Stadium.
17. Name the starting left fielder in 2002.
Wrong.Right. Albert Pujols went 2 for 4 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs on 2 doubles as the Cards downed the Rockies 10-2 at Busch Stadium.
18. Who played second base in the 2006 opener?
Wrong.Right. Aaron Miles went 4 for 5 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs on 2 doubles as the Cards pounded the Phillies 13-5 at Citizens Bank Park.
19. Name the starting shortstop in the 2009 opener.
Wrong.Right. Khalil Greene went 1 for 5 with an RBI as the Cards fell to the Pirates 6-4 at Busch Stadium.
20. Who patrolled center field for the Cards in the 2011 opener?
Wrong.Right. Colby Rasmus went 2 for 3 with a triple and a run as the Padres took the Cards 5-3 at Busch Stadium.