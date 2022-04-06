 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take the Cardinals Opening Day lineup quiz

  • 0

The lineup that starts on Opening Day often is not the lineup that you associate with that particular season for the Cardinals. How well can you recall the Cardinals' lineups from past Opening Days?

The quiz is loading
1. Who started in left field?
Wrong.Right. Enos "Country" Slaughter went 1 for 4 as the Cards beat the Pirates 4-2 at Sportsman's Park.
2. Who started at third base?
Wrong.Right. Ken Boyer went 2 for 3 as the Cards beat the Reds 4-2 at Crosley Field.
3. Who was the starting second baseman?
Wrong.Right. Julian Javier went 2 for 5 as the Cards beat the Braves 2-1 at County Stadium.
4. Name the starting catcher in the 1964 opener.
Wrong.Right. Bob Uecker went 0 for 2 as Sandy Koufax shut out the Cards 4-0 at Dodger Stadium.
5. Who was the starting third baseman?
Wrong.Right. Mike Shannon went 0 for 4 as the Cards beat the Braves 2-1 at Busch Stadium.
6. Who was the starting center fielder in 1971?
Wrong.Right. Matty Alou went 0 for 4 as the Cubs beat the Cards 2-1 at Wrigley Field.
7. Who patrolled right field on opening day in 1973?
Wrong.Right. Bernie Carbo went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Cards fell to the Pirates 7-5 at Three Rivers Stadium.
8. Name the starting second baseman on opening day 1977.
Wrong.Right. Mike Tyson went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Cards pummeled the Pirates 12-6 at Three Rivers Stadium.
9. Who started in left field in 1980?
Wrong.Right. Bobby Bonds went 0 for 2 but scored the game's only run as the Cards beat the Pirates 1-0 at Busch Stadium.
10. Who was the starting catcher in 1982?
Wrong.Right. Darrell Porter went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs on a home run and a double as the Cards pounded the Astros 14-3 in the Astrodome.
11. Name the starting center fielder on opening day 1985.
Wrong.Right. Andy Van Slyke went 1 for 4 with a run as the Mets topped the Cards 6-5 at Shea Stadium.
12. Who was the starting right fielder in 1987?
Wrong.Right. Jim Lindeman went 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run as the Cards downed the Cubs 9-3 at Wrigley Field.
13. Who was the starting catcher on opening day 1990?
Wrong.Right. Todd Zeile went 1 for 5 with a run as the Cards beat the Expos 6-5 at Busch Stadium.
14. Who was the starting first baseman in 1992?
Wrong.Right. Andres Galarraga went 1 for 4 with an RBI as the Mets beat the Cards 4-2 at Busch Stadium.
15. Who was stationed in left field for the 1995 opener?
Wrong.Right. Bernard Gilkey went 1 for 4 with a run as the Cards edged the Phillies 7-6 at Busch Stadium.
16. Who started at second base on opening day 1998?
Wrong.Right. Delino Deshields went 1 for 3 with a run as the Cards blanked the Dodgers 6-0 at Busch Stadium.
17. Name the starting left fielder in 2002.
Wrong.Right. Albert Pujols went 2 for 4 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs on 2 doubles as the Cards downed the Rockies 10-2 at Busch Stadium.
18. Who played second base in the 2006 opener?
Wrong.Right. Aaron Miles went 4 for 5 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs on 2 doubles as the Cards pounded the Phillies 13-5 at Citizens Bank Park.
19. Name the starting shortstop in the 2009 opener.
Wrong.Right. Khalil Greene went 1 for 5 with an RBI as the Cards fell to the Pirates 6-4 at Busch Stadium.
20. Who patrolled center field for the Cards in the 2011 opener?
Wrong.Right. Colby Rasmus went 2 for 3 with a triple and a run as the Padres took the Cards 5-3 at Busch Stadium.
QUIZ BY: Tom Borgman
SOURCES: AP photos; Post-Dispatch photos

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News