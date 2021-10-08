Ten (mostly good) Cardinals moments to remember from 2021

There was the June swoon, when the Cardinals lost 17 of 27 games and dipped as far as four games under .500 before winning the final three games of that month.

There was the September to remember, when the Cardinals ripped off a club-record 17 victories in succession and advanced themselves from wild-card pretenders to capturing the final National League playoff berth with plenty of room to spare.

There were costly injuries, promising rookies and veteran pitchers who ranged from having a little left in the tank to a lot, in the case of Adam Wainwright.

There was the best defense this town has seen in a while, and Cardinals fans have seen some good ones. There was an abrupt end to the season on Wednesday night, when All-Star closer Alex Reyes surrendered his third multi-run walk-off homer in just more than a month, and the Cardinals reverted to a previous inefficiency to hit with men in scoring position. They didn’t have any hits in 11 such at-bats, scoring only on a wild pitch.

But, in between scoring six runs in their first inning of the first game of the season to scoring none in their last eight innings on Wednesday in Los Angeles, there were many moments to remember. Here is one Top 10 version: