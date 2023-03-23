Starting pitching



IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

The five-man rotation if everyone is healthy and all goes according to plan includes veteran mainstay Adam Wainwright for his final season, at age 41. He made 32 starts and pitched 191⅔ innings last season. Having spent parts of 17 previous seasons in the majors, Wainwright is the leader of this unit.

Miles Mikolas earned All-Star honors in 2022 and paced the staff in innings, strikeouts and wins. He looks like he could be a workhorse for the Cardinals again.

Jack Flaherty has shown the ability to be a front-of-the-rotation starter in the past, and he’s poised to enter this season fully healthy and seemingly poised for a return to his previous form.

Also healthy and ready to bring an elite arsenal will be left-hander Steven Matz. A top free-agent signing a year ago, Matz made just 10 starts last season because of injury. When healthy, he can change the outlook of the rotation.

In 11 starts after being acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, Jordan Montgomery went 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. This year, he’ll begin the season with the Cardinals.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Wainwright saw his velocity dip early this spring training, then had a groin injury force him into the IL to start the year. If health keeps him from being the consistent presence he's been, that's a serious blow.

Flaherty made just 23 starts in the previous two seasons. Matz made just 10 starts last season (15 total appearances).

There are several scenarios that could test their depth even if Mikolas and Montgomery are steady and dependable.

Jake Woodford likely slides into Wainwright's spot to start the season, and the remaining depth options include right-hander Dakota Hudson, a groundball pitcher who threw 139⅔ innings last season (26 starts) in his first full season after Tommy John surgery, and left-hander Matthew Liberatore.

Prospects Connor Thomas, Gordon Graceffo, Mike McGreevy also have been put themselves on the radar, but none has big-league experience.

Bullpen

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

The Cardinals have an All-Star closer at the back-end of games in Ryan Helsley, who had 19 saves last season. Helsley ranked sixth among relief pitchers in the majors in wins above replacement (fWAR) and third among qualified relievers in strikeout-to-walk percentage (31 percent). Opponents batted a paltry .128 against him.

Giovanny Gallegos will have to adjust to the pitch timer, but he’s a workhorse reliever. He led the team with 57 appearances, logged 14 saves and 12 holds and ranked in the top 9 percent of pitchers in strikeout percentage and the top 8 percent in expected batting average against.

Jordan Hicks spent time last season as a starter (eight starts), but returns to the bullpen to give the Cardinals a bevy of high-octane arms. Hicks (100.1 mph) and Helsley (99.6 mph) ranked third and fifth, respectively, in hardest average four-seam fastball velocity last season. Hick also ranked fourth in average sinker velocity (99.4 mph).

Rule 5 Draft selection Wilking Rodriguez also has a fastball that can reach 100 mph, but he'll begin the year on the injured list (shoulder). After dealing with a hip injury last season, Drew VerHagen appears healthy and ready for multiple roles. Jake Woodford had been ticketed for a long relief role before Wainwright's groin in jury.

Left-hander Genesis Cabrera led the club with 13 holds, and he’ll be one of an abundance of southpaw options along with Zack Thompson, Packy Naughton, JoJo Romero and Antony Misiewicz.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Last season, Helsley was frequently unavailable to pitch back-to-back days or three times in a four-game span. That could put more stress on the bullpen’s depth if others may regularly need to step in to close.

Gallegos will have to adjust to the pitch timer and having to work faster could prove detrimental.

Some of their critical reliever have been known to run into command issues. Hicks walked batters at a rate of 5.1 per 9 innings in 2022. Andre Pallante had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 1.83-to-1.

The left-handers each have impressive arsenals, but they’ve almost all either had issues finding consistency in the past or have limited experience in the majors. Being counted on for a full season of pitching in leverage situations could be a lot to place on guys like Misiewicz, Naughton, Romero and Thompson.

Catcher

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

Free-agent addition Willson Contreras steps into the iconic shoes, metaphorically, of Yadier Molina. Offensively, Contreras signifies a significant upgrade as well as the addition of a dangerous hitter the Cardinals lineup sorely needed.

Contreras, who turns 31 in May, earned his third All-Star selection in 2022. The past two seasons, he’s slashed .240/.344/.452 with an average of 22 home runs per season and averaged 120 games per season.

Molina, who played in just 78 games last season, did not have nearly the same offensive presence at 39 as he did in the prime of his career when he was as Silver Slugger winner and MVP candidate (2013). Over his final two seasons, Molina slashed .238/.274/.345 with 16 total home runs in 199 games.

Contreras could have a beneficial impact on the Cardinals' ability to contain opposing team’s running games on the bases. He ranked among the top tier of major-league catchers in arm strength (velocity on throws) and pop time (exchange and throw) last season.

Since he made his debut in 2016, Contreras also leads all catchers in the majors with 25 pick-offs. The next closest active catcher has just 13.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Defensive metrics rank Contreras in the middle of the pack as far as catchers framing statistics and near the bottom half in blocking balls. Molina ranked near the top in the majors, even in his final season.

The Cardinals pitchers could see the difference with a catcher who isn’t as adept at stealing strikes or handling pitches in the dirt as their previous backstop. Though the Cardinals believe Contreras can make strides in those areas.

Backup catcher duties appear likely to fall to Andrew Knizner and Tres Barrera, who signed a minor-league contract this fall.

Ivan Herrera figures to get more time in the minors to catch on a regular basis. If Contreras missed an extended period of time, it could provide an interesting decision. Though none of the option behind Contreras match his offensive production in the majors.

The fact that Knizner didn't grab a hold of the catching job last season, when he caught more innings than Molina, may not bode well for his footing.

First base

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

The Cardinals return last season’s National League MVP at first base in Paul Goldschmidt. He’s coming off of perhaps the most productive year of his career in his age 34 season. He slashed .317/.404/.578 with a career-best OPS+ of 180 to go along with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs. He also was a mainstay in the lineup, with 151 games played (150 starts) — 127 starts at first base.

While he did not win a second consecutive Gold Glove award in 2022, he remained among the leading defenders in the majors at first base by multiple defensive metrics.

A Gold Glove finalist, he tied for the sixth-most defensive runs saved among first basemen in the majors and second in ultimate zone rating, according to FanGraphs.com. He also led all qualified first basemen in fielding percentage, and he led National League first basemen in double plays. He committed just one error, the fewest by a qualified first basemen in the majors.

He’ll anchor defense that ranked second in the NL in defensive runs saved last season. Infield defense should only become more important this season with shifts outlawed.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

If Goldschmidt starts to show a drop-off in his production, it will put more pressure on the other cornerstone infielder, Nolan Arenado, to carry the team offensively.

Last season, the Cardinals were able to turn to now-retired Albert Pujols to shoulder the offensive burden for stretches in July, August and down the stretch in September and October.

Willson Contreras’ bat should help take some pressure off of Goldschmidt and Arenado.

Juan Yepez, a highly-productive offensive performer for the Cardinals in the minors, can be adequate in a fill-in role or when called upon to give Goldschmidt a day off his feet from time to time.

Over an extended period, his defensive shortcomings could be glaring in comparison to Goldschmidt, a four-time Gold Glove winner and member of The Fielding Bible’s All-Decade Team (2010-19).

Alec Burleson is another first baseman/outfielder who has hit will in the farm system and could be called upon to fill in at first base.

Second base

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

Brendan Donovan won a Gold Glove as a utility player as a rookie in 2022, and he spent more innings playing in the outfield than he did at second base. This season with Tommy Edman entering the season as the starting shortstop, that gives Donovan a path to playing regularly at second base and potentially hitting near or atop the club’s batting order.

Of the team’s regular position players last season, only Paul Goldschmidt had a higher on-base percentage than Donovan (.394). He put an emphasis on driving the ball more this offseason, and could see an increase in his .374 slugging percentage from last season.

He showed increased power right from the start of spring training. Last season, he had just 27 extra-base hits in 468 plate appearances.

Nolan Gorman, who started 62 games at second base last season, has legitimate major-league power from the left side of the plate. As teams became familiar with him, they began to exploit him with fastballs up in the zone. He worked this offseason to correct that, and showed encouraging signs in spring training.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Donovan and Gorman bat left-handed, so there’s not a natural platoon scenario involving the two. Depending upon how things shake out at designated hitter, having Donovan in the lineup regularly might limit Gorman’s at-bats and vice versa.

With defensive shifts banned, range should become more of factor for second baseman this season. Gorman ranked last among qualified second baseman in outs above average last season. The Cardinals believe he was a better defender than the metrics indicate, and Gorman has worked to become more athletic this offseason.

Some defensive metrics from last season indicated that Donovan’s best position, defensively, might be third base instead of second. However, Gorman appears poised to be the backup third baseman this season.

If finding consistent playing time for both players proves an issue, it could keep either one or both from having the sort of production they’d or the team would envision.

Shortstop

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

A year ago, Tommy Edman went into season as the club’s starting second baseman. By season’s end, he’d taken control of the shortstop job as Paul DeJong’s offensive struggles continued.

Among Cardinals, only Platinum Glove winner Nolan Arenado had more defensive runs saved than Edman last season. Edman had the third-highest total among second baseman, despite playing just 614⅔ innings at that position. Despite just 622 innings at shortstop, he had the fourth-highest outs above average at that position in the majors as well as the 11th-most defensive runs saved.

Offensively, Edman slashed .265/.324/.400 with career highs in home runs (13) and stolen bases (32). MLB’s new rules regarding pickoff throws, the pitch timer and the installation of larger bases could help bolster Edman’s stolen base total this season.

Edman showed he could more than handle the everyday duties at shortstop once given the chance last season. He now figures to get a chance to do it over a full season.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Offensively, Edman’s best slash line came when he debuted in 2019. In 92 games, he slashed .304/.350/.500. That year, he also hit 11 home runs, 17 doubles and seven triples to go with 36 RBIs. In 367 games since, his batting average and on-base percentage have dropped by about 40 points, while he has slugged .390 during that span.

He batted leadoff in 86 of his 142 starts. His ability or inability to serve as a table setter could factor into how opponents pitch to sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

If Edman is not at shortstop, that leaves Brendan Donovan as the backup shortstop with Paul DeJong sidelined because of a back injury to start the season. Highly-regarded prospect Masyn Winn still needs to play everyday in the minors.

DeJong has proven he can be an above average defender at shortstop. It’s unclear how well his offseason adjustments at the plate will carry over into the season when he is healthy.

Ailments limited the amount of time DeJong spent on the field in games during spring training, so counting on him as the backup shortstop could be a bit dicey.

Third base

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

Nolan Arenado already has laid a strong foundation for his case as the premier third baseman of his generation. By deciding not to opt out of his contract this offseason, he remains signed with the club through 2027.

Last season, Arenado finished third in the National League MVP voting for a season in which he slashed .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. He started 131 games at third base and forms a formidable middle-of-the-lineup duo along with Paul Goldschmidt, last year’s NL MVP.

Arenado also won his 10th consecutive Gold Glove, his sixth consecutive Platinum Glove, led major-league third basemen in double plays (and set a club record with 42) as well as ultimate zone rating and his fifth Silver Slugger award. He’s just the second player in MLB history — the first in the NL — to win a Gold Glove Award in each of his first 10 seasons.

Going into his age 32 season, Arenado is coming off a year in which he posted career bests in advanced statistics OPS+, weighted runs created plus (wRC+) and wins above replacement (WAR).

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Offensively, Arenado had two months that weren’t up to his standard. He batted .196 in May (28 games) and batted .221 in September/October (27 games). His ability to stay out of prolonged slumps is important for a lineup that puts so much on his and Goldschmidt’s shoulders.

The Cardinals have options behind Arenado to give him designated-hitter opportunities. Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman could spell Arenado from time to time, and it would allow the Cardinals to keep them in the lineup/on the field.

However, neither is the proven middle-of-the-order type of hitter Arenado has been. No one in the game has Arenado’s defensive track record at that position. Any replacement would be a drop off defensively, even if they’re above average in the field.

Outfield

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

The likely four-man group set to dominate the majority of playing time includes Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar Tyler O’Neill and top prospect Jordan Walker. The highly-touted Walker hasn’t played at the Triple-A level, but his impressive spring training performance has put him at the precipice of the jump to the majors.

If O’Neill regains the form of 2021 — when he batted just shy of .290, slugged .560 on top of having played Gold Glove-winning defensively — he could change the club’s outlook.

Nootbaar’s offense picked up in the second half of last season. From July 1 through the end of the regular season, he posted a slash line of .253/.374/.507 with 12 home runs and 29 total extra-base hits in 77 games. He also had nearly as many walks (44) as strikeouts (47) in that span.

Carlson excelled defensively in center field after taking over for Harrison Bader, but O’Neill, Nootbaar and Carlson can be slotted into any of the three outfield spots.

Carlson had six defensive runs save in 530 innings in center field. NL Gold Glove winner Trent Grisham had eight defensive runs saved in 1,143 innings.

Walker has shown the ability to take quality at-bats, speed and power this spring. A top-five prospect in all of the minor leagues at just 20 years old, the Cardinals will want to get him regularly playing time when he’s in the majors.

If not Walker, then Alec Burleson could claim the fourth outfielder spot with Juan Yepez being an option in the outfield as well as depth at first base.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

Nootbaar and Carlson each had their inconsistencies last season. Nootbaar’s offense sputtered early. Carlson dealt with injuries and his hitting from the left side of the plate lagged behind by nearly 100 points in his batting average and more than 100 points in slugging percentage.

Injuries limited O’Neill to fewer than 100 games played last season. So health could be a question mark in multiple positions.

Despite his enormous potential, Walker could go through a period of growing pains. It should be expected that he’ll have to adjust to major-league pitching. He’s had fewer than 35 regular-season games in the outfield in his pro career.

DH/Bench

IF THINGS ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

The designated hitters spot becomes interesting due to the logjam of infielders with Nolan Gorman a candidate to get at-bats at DH to keep his bat in the lineup and keep Brendan Donovan on the field.

At the same time, the DH slot will also need to be in play for Willson Contreras on days he does not catch. Last season, it also served as a means of keeping Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in the lineup without being in the field.

That leaves Juan Yepez as the right-handed designated hitter option and right-handed bat off the bench as well as backup first baseman/corner outfielder.

DeJong should have provided a legitimate backup shortstop who could handle the position for an extended period of time if needed. A back injury will sideline him to start the season. That makes Donovan the most likely backup shortstop.

The DeJong injury seems to leave the door open for left-handed hitting Alec Burleson to make the roster. Burleson has been a .300 hitter in the minors and also hit 20 home runs in multiple seasons. He focused on being more selective with swing decisions this offseason and spring.

On a given day, the backup catcher — whether Andrew Knizner or Tres Barrera — could be a bench option along with either Dylan Carlson or Lars Nootbaar as well as Yepez and Burleson.

That grouping should provide depth and versatility. In a perfect world, that also creates the flexibility to play match-ups from day-to-day.

WHERE IT COULD GO OFF THE RAILS

The limited number of at-bats at designated hitter after factoring in time for Goldschmidt, Arenado and Contreras might not be ample to keep multiple bench players in sync and productive.

Having Walker in the majors would also mean one of the incumbent outfielders — O’Neill, Carlson or Nootbaar — likely gets pushed into a lesser role. The at-bats for that player could also be limited in that scenario.

Nolan Gorman will warrant a large number of at-bats as designated hitter if not in the field, but that would seem to limit the number of at-bats and playing time for Yepez and Burleson to make an impact.

It could prove challenging to find ways to get all these bats in the lineup and keep them relevant.