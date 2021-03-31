The Countdown to 61: McGwire started his run with a grand opening

On March 31, 1998, Mark McGwire hit the first Opening Day grand slam in Cardinals history. It wouldn't be the only mark he would make in that historic season. Here is our original coverage.

Opening Day in St. Louis is always magical. Mark McGwire made this one memorable.

After looking human in the first with a strikeout and merely wonderful in the third with a double, McGwire took what might be a first step toward immortality in the fifth with a grand slam that propelled the Cardinals to a 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans may now commence on McGwire's behalf the countdown to 61 - the single- season home run mark that Roger Maris set 37 years ago. (For the record folks, Maris failed to hit a home run until the 11th game of the '61 season.)

If McGwire sets the record, 47,972 fans can say they saw No. 1 fly over the left-center wall 364 feet from home plate on a slightly rainy, partly sunny day.

Opening Day is one of the most treasured and enduring St. Louis traditions, enlivened in recent years by a pre-game gathering of the faithful. Most come clad in red.

"I've heard about it from everyone who has played in the National League," said McGwire. "It was a sea of red out there."