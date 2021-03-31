The Countdown to 61: McGwire started his run with a grand opening

On March 31, 1998, Mark McGwire hit the first Opening Day grand slam in Cardinals history. It wouldn't be the only mark he would make in that historic season. Here is our original coverage.
Opening Day in St. Louis is always magical. Mark McGwire made this one memorable.
After looking human in the first with a strikeout and merely wonderful in the third with a double, McGwire took what might be a first step toward immortality in the fifth with a grand slam that propelled the Cardinals to a 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans may now commence on McGwire's behalf the countdown to 61 - the single- season home run mark that Roger Maris set 37 years ago. (For the record folks, Maris failed to hit a home run until the 11th game of the '61 season.)
If McGwire sets the record, 47,972 fans can say they saw No. 1 fly over the left-center wall 364 feet from home plate on a slightly rainy, partly sunny day.
Opening Day is one of the most treasured and enduring St. Louis traditions, enlivened in recent years by a pre-game gathering of the faithful. Most come clad in red.
"I've heard about it from everyone who has played in the National League," said McGwire. "It was a sea of red out there."
As usual, Jack Buck emceed the opening ceremonies, introducing this year's players as they rode toward home plate in new red and white cars.
Fans roared a hearty welcome for manager Tony La Russa, who guaranteed a National League Central Division championship in 1997, but has guaranteed only that the team would compete hard this year after finishing fourth last season.
Fans recalled some glorious days in giving long applause to Hall-of-Famers Lou Brock, Bob Gibson and Red Schoendienst.
The crowd greeted every player warmly, with especially loud praise for veterans Willie McGee, Ray Lankford and Brian Jordan.
But McGwire, a Cardinal for only two months last season, after coming from Oakland in a trade, caused the biggest commotion when Buck announced his name.
The big guy couldn't have scripted the rest of the day better than it unfolded. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the first two Cardinals reached base. Gary Gaetti led off with a double and Tom Lampkin singled, sending Gaetti to third. Los Angeles pitcher Ramon Martinez kept the game scoreless by striking out the next two batters. Then Delino DeShields strolled to the plate.
When Martinez threw ball two to DeShields, the entire stadium seemed to turn its attention to the Cardinals' on-deck circle. There stood McGwire.
Ball three to DeShields. Then ball four. As DeShields sauntered down the first base line to fill the bases, the clock above the right-field fence showed 4:33. The standing room only crowd sent up a roar.
Dodgers manager Bill Russell tried to chill the moment by meeting with his pitcher and catcher on the mound.
The crowd would not be stilled. Martinez finally threw a pitch toMcGwire. Ball one. But Martinez had nowhere to put McGwire. He'd have to throw him a strike. Martinez, among the finest hurlers in the league, had been sharp this day, but his second pitch was a hanging curve down the middle of the plate.
McGwire swung, watched the flight of the ball for a split second, then broke into a trot. When he reached home plate, he gleefully bashed forearms and slapped hands and shared hugs with his teammates as he made his way into the dugout.
The clock above right field showed 4:35. Everyone at Busch remained standing and screaming until McGwire jumped up the steps of the dugout and waved.
"I wasn't going to" take the curtain call, McGwire said. "But they love their baseball. You have to oblige it."