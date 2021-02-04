 Skip to main content
The day Branch Rickey signed a massive contract, the Cardinals tried to play indoors and Concordia Seminary had its way with the Billikens
The day Branch Rickey signed a massive contract, the Cardinals tried to play indoors and Concordia Seminary had its way with the Billikens

Branch Rickey

Branch Rickey, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals seen here July 26, 1922. (AP Photo)

Each day in our Sports Archive newsletter, we feature a story, a character or a moment from the St. Louis sports past. Today we came across this page from Feb. 4, 1923.

On this page, you'll see the details about how Branch Rickey signed an unusual contract to manage the Cardinals, how the Cardinals and Browns agreed to play an indoor baseball game, and how Concordia Seminary crushed St. Louis University in basketball.

You can browse through more pages of history at the Post-Dispatch archives.

Sun, Feb 4, 1923 – Page 3 · St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, Missouri) · St. Louis Post Dispatch

