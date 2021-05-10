 Skip to main content
The day Busty Heart skipped her way into St. Louis Cardinals infamy
On May 10, 1990, a topless dancer named Busty Heart was arrested for what was described as "lewd skipping" in a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium. 

See our original coverage of that game.

Rick Hummel looks back at that moment, as well as a few of the more prominent Busch Stadium distractions the Cardinals have had to face over the years.

Busty heart file story

This file story from May 1990 in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports on another woman kicked out of Busch Stadium for behavior not considered family friendly. Susan Sykes, a topless dancer who went by the name "Busty Heart," was arrested after Cardinals officials said she was "skipping around in a lewd manner."

The top 20 moments from Busch Stadium II

 

