The day Jim Edmonds came to the Cardinals: 'I'll try to stay low-key and do my job'

He wants to fit in

And he still might get better. He has an ability to do anything, it seems. For instance, he hit 34 home runs his first seven pro seasons. He hit 33 in the eighth season - in the big leagues.

"I got a lot stronger, and I changed my swing," Edmonds said. "I went home in '94 and said, 'This is what I've got to do.' I wanted to learn to pull the ball a little bit more. It just happened overnight. Very surprising. I knew I had power. I just wasn't able to hit the ball in the air to right-center field as much. That's where I changed.

"I wasn't trying to hit 30 home runs. I was just trying to get the ball up in the air with some back spin."

Ever since, Edmonds has been expected to live up to that 1995 standard. He has come close. He's not satisfied with close.

"I love that expectation," he said. "I want to be an all-around player."

Eventually, the Cardinals hope to see that effort, that enthusiasm, that free spirit. When the shock of the trade and move from home wears off. When he feels comfortable. When he remembers it's baseball, and there's nothing better.