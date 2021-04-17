The day the Cardinals sent out an SOS to a rookie named Vince Coleman

Meanwhile, Herzog learned that center fielder Willie McGee will be lost for at least two or three days with a strained muscle in his left thigh. McGee developed the injury in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Expos. The injury was unrelated to the hamstring pull he had suffered earlier in his other leg.

Suddenly, Herzog was down to 23 players and four outfielders. He sent out an SOS for Coleman to the Redbirds, who were in Nashville on Wednesday.

"It was 8 a.m. and I said, 'Hey, they got TWA flights from Nashville,' " said - Herzog. "I said, 'We better get him up here.' I was gonna go with 11 pitchers (when Lahti returned)."

"But with Willie hurt, then I don't have a speedster on the bench and I don't have anybody to play defense in the outfield," Herzog added. "And it's good to get Coleman up here and get him used to it for a while."

Coleman, 23, is 6 feet and weighs 170 pounds. He hit .257 at Louisville last year, but was off to .136 start (3-for-22) in five games this year. Coleman was on the bench Wednesday, but Herzog planned to start him today against the Expos.

"Yes, I'm gonna try to get him a little playing time," Herzog said.

With McGee out Andy Van Slyke moved to center and newcomer Brian Harper started in right Wednesday night.