The day the Cardinals sent out an SOS to a rookie named Vince Coleman

On April 17, 1985, the Cardinals made a roster move that left them with such an abundance of outfield talent (with Willie McGee, Andy Van Slyke and others), that they moved Jack Clark to first base.
Here's how we covered the move.
Vince Coleman is fast. His 101 stolen bases at Louisville proved it.
But on Wednesday, believe it or not, the U.S. Mail was faster.
The Cardinals, suddenly hit by a flurry of minor injuries, called up Coleman from the Class AAA Louisville Redbirds.
When Coleman got to his locker C" stall to dress for the game with the Montreal Expos, he had mail waiting. "What'd it come, Federal Express?" yelled Ozzie Smith, the $2-million shortstop whose locker is next to the rookie's.
"You show up and BOOM! You got mail waiting. How'd they know you were gonna be here? You got a crystal ball?"
No, and neither does Manager Whitey Herzog. When he came to work Wednesday morning, he knew that he would be adding outfielder Tito Landrum to the 21-day disabled-list.
Landrum pulled an abdominal muscle last weekend in pregame warmups and has not played since. Herzog had planned to go with 24 players Wednesday night, saving Landrum's roster spot for pitcher Jeff Lahti. Lahti is eligible to return from the disabled list Thursday after being out with a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, Herzog learned that center fielder Willie McGee will be lost for at least two or three days with a strained muscle in his left thigh. McGee developed the injury in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Expos. The injury was unrelated to the hamstring pull he had suffered earlier in his other leg.
Suddenly, Herzog was down to 23 players and four outfielders. He sent out an SOS for Coleman to the Redbirds, who were in Nashville on Wednesday.
"It was 8 a.m. and I said, 'Hey, they got TWA flights from Nashville,' " said - Herzog. "I said, 'We better get him up here.' I was gonna go with 11 pitchers (when Lahti returned)."
"But with Willie hurt, then I don't have a speedster on the bench and I don't have anybody to play defense in the outfield," Herzog added. "And it's good to get Coleman up here and get him used to it for a while."
Coleman, 23, is 6 feet and weighs 170 pounds. He hit .257 at Louisville last year, but was off to .136 start (3-for-22) in five games this year. Coleman was on the bench Wednesday, but Herzog planned to start him today against the Expos.
"Yes, I'm gonna try to get him a little playing time," Herzog said.
With McGee out Andy Van Slyke moved to center and newcomer Brian Harper started in right Wednesday night.
There is no dropoff with Van Slyke in center, Herzog says. "Oh, he's outstanding," Herzog said. "He's a Gold Glove candidate anywhere you put him in the outfield. I think Willie McGee is the best center fielder in the league, but Andy is just as good. Andy plays a little bit shallower and Andy charges the ball a little bit better. Willie's got a little bit better lateral movement And they both throw very well."