The day the owner of the St. Louis Cardinals was sent to prison

ST. LOUIS • Fred Saigh became an attorney the old-fashioned way, by apprenticing in a law office. He got his license to practice in 1928 and handled routine criminal cases.
He briefly owned a company that operated an early version of cigarette machines, but it went bankrupt.
His first splash was in the mid-1940s, when he was the public face of deals to buy two downtown retail landmarks — the Railway Exchange, housing Famous-Barr; and the home of Scruggs-Vandervoort-Barney, two blocks away. Suddenly, the son of immigrant shopkeepers from northern Illinois had a plush office. Saigh and his wife, Elizabeth, lived in the Coronado Hotel, 3701 Lindell Bouelvard.
He went big time in 1947, when he arranged to buy the St. Louis Cardinals from Sam Breadon, the team’s owner for 27 years. Saigh’s partner was Robert Hannegan of St. Louis, U.S. postmaster and Democratic national chairman.
Saigh bought out Hannegan two years later. The Cardinals had winning records and improved attendance and came within a game of the National League pennant in 1949. He battled with baseball commissioner A.B. “Happy” Chandler.
Saigh’s own attorney, Robert McRoberts, called him “a man in a hurry.”
Trouble was, McRoberts had to use those words before U.S. District Judge Roy Harper on Jan. 28, 1953, the day Saigh suddenly switched his plea to no contest on two counts of evading income taxes totaling $19,000. Until that day, Saigh regularly predicted he’d beat the five-count indictment. He busied himself with signing a roster for the coming season.
Harper imposed a 15-month sentence. Saigh promised to sell the Cardinals, saying, “I don’t want to embarrass baseball.”
But he was defiant about his own honor, even though his plea amounted to an admission of guilt. Saigh complained to Harper, “I think you have been very severe with me.” Two days later, he told NBC-TV in New York there was “no smell of fraud” in the case against him. He quickly and prudently apologized to the judge.
Saigh’s place in St. Louis history was salvaged three weeks later, when he announced his sale of the team to Anheuser-Busch Inc. for $3.7 million. Saigh said he had interest from groups that wanted to move the team but agreed to sell to A-B for “fair value.”
The brewery soon bought Sportsman’s Park from the St. Louis Browns of the American League. The Browns became the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.
Saigh entered federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., on May 5 and served six months. He battled in U.S. Tax Court for three years over his final multiyear civil liability of $268,099 in tax and penalties. Saigh became a major holder of A-B stock and a regular critic of brewery president August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr.
Saigh once offered to buy the team back, claiming it was “demoralized” under Busch’s leadership. Saigh’s public letter was dated Aug. 20, 1964, three weeks before the Cardinals made an improbable run to a world championship.