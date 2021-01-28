The day the owner of the St. Louis Cardinals was sent to prison

Harper imposed a 15-month sentence. Saigh promised to sell the Cardinals, saying, “I don’t want to embarrass baseball.”

But he was defiant about his own honor, even though his plea amounted to an admission of guilt. Saigh complained to Harper, “I think you have been very severe with me.” Two days later, he told NBC-TV in New York there was “no smell of fraud” in the case against him. He quickly and prudently apologized to the judge.

Saigh’s place in St. Louis history was salvaged three weeks later, when he announced his sale of the team to Anheuser-Busch Inc. for $3.7 million. Saigh said he had interest from groups that wanted to move the team but agreed to sell to A-B for “fair value.”

The brewery soon bought Sportsman’s Park from the St. Louis Browns of the American League. The Browns became the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.

Saigh entered federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., on May 5 and served six months. He battled in U.S. Tax Court for three years over his final multiyear civil liability of $268,099 in tax and penalties. Saigh became a major holder of A-B stock and a regular critic of brewery president August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr.