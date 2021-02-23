The death of catcher Pickles Dillhoefer, one of the most popular Cardinals of them all, stunned fans in 1922

So closely did he follow the game that frequently he got into trouble with the umpires for his over-eagerness. Frequently when catching he would run half-way into the outfield to see that the outfielders did not interfere with each other in the fielding of a fly.

Also when on the bench, from which he was not supposed to emerge when the opposing team was batting, he would dart out at critical moments to coach a fielder. After his purpose had been accomplished he would realize his rule infraction and would sheepishly scurry back to cover.

Familiarly known as "Pickles."

So popular did he become with the baseball followers that they would yell for "Pickles," as he was familiarly known, to be assigned to the catching position, even though it was generally admitted that Clemons, the other Cardinal backstop, was a better catcher, mechanically.

Dillhoefer's body was taken to a chapel at 5165 Delmar boulevard, where services will be held, at 7 o'clock this evening. Ed Dillhoefer, a brother of the dead player, said the body would "be seat to Mobile, the home of William Dillhoefer's wife, where the funeral will be held Saturday.

