The Machine on the mound: Pujols says MLB pitching debut was 'a dream come true'

Across 22 seasons in the major-leagues, Albert Pujols's career in baseball includes a laundry list of memorable moments and milestones.
That list includes accumulating over 3,000 hits, 600 homers, three NL MVP awards, and plenty more. Entering Sunday, it appeared like there wasn't much left for the slugger to do.
Then, under the lights of Busch Stadium and on the nationally televised Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on ESPN, Pujols checked off another career moment — and one that perhaps not many expected.
Pujols, 42, took the mound during the ninth inning of a 15-6 Cardinals win over the Giants marking his first appearance as a pitcher as a major leaguer.
“That was a dream come true and now I can say I did it and it was fun,” Pujols told reporters after the game.
With his inning of work, Pujols, 42, joined baseball great Babe Ruth as the only two pitchers in MLB history who hit 600 home runs in their career and pitched in a major-league game.
‘Under cover of darkness’: The inside story of how the Rams worked the NFL and ditched St. Louis
Hochman: Dear NHL — change the playoff format back to the traditional 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, 4-5 format
Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return
St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigns
Ikea loses bid to slash St. Louis taxes
O'Neill loses arbitration case with Cardinals; Walsh up, Whitley down
Set in St. Louis, Grisham story among hot reads for summer
Media Views: Blues' second-round games could be televised on secondary networks
'He was gone': 32 years after teen vanished, St. Louis police tap genetic forensics to solve case
Tarasenko hat trick sparks Blues, who rally past Wild, 5-2
Wainwright-Molina battery is supercharged: Pujols allows four runs in ninth in 15-6 Cardinals romp
Super flower blood moon, a total lunar eclipse, to show in St. Louis skies Sunday night
Creve Coeur man charged with shooting at woman on I-64 in Chesterfield
Hummel: Juan Yepez is going to be here a while
How long can Cardinals stick with DeJong’s steady glove if his bat, their offense come up short?
“I think that was pretty cool to catch a guy that's going to be in the Hall of Fame that's got almost 700 home runs and he's got 3000 hits,” said Andrew Knizner who caught Pujols. “That's kind of cool to do. And I think the fans absolutely loved every minute of it, and to do it on a national stage on Sunday Night Baseball was pretty cool. A lot of a lot of people got to see it.”
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) celebrates the final out in the ninth inning of the Cardinals crushing 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
In bottom of the eighth inning, with St. Louis ahead 15-2 over San Francisco who had already sent outfielder Luis Gonzalez to the mound in what was also his pitching debut, the Cardinals planned to use a position player of their own to close the series finale versus the reigning NL West division champions.
Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson was under consideration to get the ninth inning, and it was said he'd bust out a knuckleball if he got called on.
“And then Albert was in the hole and said, 'Hey, I'll do it.' And of course, Oli was like, 'Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, you're in the game to pitch.' Can't say no to Albert.”
His appearance, surprising to many on social media, even surprised his teammates.
“I was in the training room finishing up some stuff, and I said, 'Wait, who's pitching next? Albert Pujols is pitching,'" the game’s winning pitcher Adam Wainwright said. “I can't imagine a time that would have ever happened. That's one of the reasons why this season's magical. Things like that might happen.”
The results of the outing, however, weren’t too kind to the future Hall of Famer first baseman.
After walking leadoff hitter Darin Ruf to begin the ninth, Pujols energized what remained of the 39,703 fans at Busch Stadium when a 60.5-mph pitch to Austin Slater during the next at-bat caught the zone for his first called strike.
He retired Slater on a lineout that had a 103.7 mph exit velocity, then gave up a single to Evan Longoria, a homer to Gonzalez, and a homer to Joey Bart before he finished the inning after 26 pitches.
Pujols, who spent his final four seasons with the Angels playing alongside the Halos’ current two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, averaged 59.7-mph with his pitch repertoire and topped out at 69.6-mph.
“I think if I was throwing 100-mph like Shohei, I think it would have been a little bit easier,” Pujols said with a laugh.
“A big righty on the mound. I haven't caught him before, but in warmup pitches it looked like he had some good spin on his fastball and maybe a vertical arm,” Knizner said jokingly. “But it's sometimes tough to throw strikes when you haven’t pitched in a while. But no, that was great.”
With Knizner behind the plate for Pujols, he joined former Yankee Joe Glenn, who caught Babe Ruth in his final career pitching outing in 1933, as the most recent two catchers in MLB history to have caught a pitcher that also hit 600 homers in their career.
“I'll put it this way, I did not imagine when I came to the ballpark today that I'd be catching Albert Pujols,” Knizner said. “Like I said, that's awesome. The fans loved it. And it was just a cool experience.”
Photos: Scenes from the Cardinals romp over the Giants
St. Louis Cardinals crush San Francisco Giants 15-6
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the Cardinals crushing 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols allowed for runs. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Edmundo Sosa (63) scores on a RBI double by Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
Teammates congratulate St. Louis Cardinal Yadier Molina (4) on his two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) and Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) walk from the bullpen to the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals crush San Francisco Giants 15-6
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) celebrates the final out of the Cardinals crushing 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols gave up four runs pitchingthe ninth inning. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
Teammates congratulate St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado (28) on his two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Goldschmidt scored on the play. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) high-fives St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) after Pujols and and Juan Yepez (36) on a single hit by Yadier Molina (4) in the first inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Cardinals Tommy Edman scored on the home run. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) misses a line drive double by St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt in the third iinning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) congratulates teammate Cardinal Yadier Molina (4) on Molina's two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) hits a 2RBI single in the first inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
With bases loaded, St. Louis Cardinals Andrew Knizner (7) is hit by a pitch in the seventh inning, wallking in Cardinals Tommy Edman for a run in a game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) congratulates teammate Cardinal Yadier Molina (4) on Molina's two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols scored on the home run. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Edmundo Sosa (63) celebrates an RBI single which scored Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals crush San Francisco Giants 15-6
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols gave up four runs. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols scored on the home run. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Juan Yepez (36) looks to round first base after hitting a single in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) beats a throw home to San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) scoring on 2RBI single by Yadier Molina (4) in the first inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Cardinals Yepez also scored on a the hit. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws a pitch in the the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals crush San Francisco Giants 15-6
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the Cardinals crushing 15-6 victory over theSan Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) sprints home on an RBI single by Cardinals Edmundo Sosa (63) in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) reacts to giving up a two- run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Cardinals Tommy Edman scored on the home run. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Edmundo Sosa (63) scores on a RBI double by Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) points to the sky after hitting a double in the first inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Goldschmidt scored on the play. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws a pitch in the the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan (33) adjusts his cap after the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) hits a a two-run single run in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Lopez and Arenado scored on the single. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits an RBI double in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Sosa scored on the double. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) singles in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Lopez and Arenado scored on the single. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals V San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader (48) beats a throw home to San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) an RBI single by Cardinals Edmundo Sosa (63) in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.