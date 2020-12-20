 Skip to main content
The most shocking trade in baseball history had St. Louis fans in an uproar
G1HORNSBY31

Rogers Hornsby, early in his career as second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. (Post-Dispatch archives)

When Rogers Hornsby was traded away on Dec. 20, 1926, the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce appealed to baseball's commissioner to stop the deal. Post-Dispatch sports columnist Bob Broeg reflected on the trade years later.

On Dec. 20, 1926, Cardinals' clubowner Sam Breadon dealt the biggest baseball bombshell, prompting St. Louis' Chamber of Commerce to denounce him by resolution and angry fans to festoon his Pierce-Arrow automobile agency with black funereal crepe. His fashionable Washington Terrace home, too.

Even though Rogers Hornsby just had player-managed the Redbirds to their first pennant and world championship, Breadon dealt The Rajah to the New York Giants for another second baseman, Frank Frisch, and a throw-in pitching veteran, Jimmy Ring.

See the original Post-Dispatch coverage of the trade.

Handsome Hornsby, a tough-talking Texan, was the dimpled darling of the town. Although he had been plagued with injuries and slumped in 1926 to a.317 in the championship season, climaxed by a dramatic upset over the New York Yankees, Hornsby had averaged .400 over a five-season period. Included was century-high .424 in '24.

A great pivot man on the double play, flipping the ball across his chess as he strode across the bag, Hornsby really had only one weakness, i.e., retreating for pop flies. Friendly rival Frisch's tongue-in-cheek explanation was that The Rajah felt the right fielder and center fielder needed something to do.

The Post-Dispatch's J. Roy Stockton had an even better explanation of Hornsby's weakness on pop flies. "He was unfamiliar with them," wrote JRS, "because he hit so few himself."

Stockton best explained the indelicacy by which Hornsby offended boss Breadon, a proud New York Irishman. Down the stretch in '26, with the Redbirds required to play the entire month on the road, Breadon had been unable to cancel an exhibition game at New Haven, Conn. Sam made the tactical mistake of passing along the bad word to the manager in the clubhouse after a losing game.

Cardinal Classic: Frankie Frisch

Frank Frisch (left) of the New York Giants with Cardinals playing manager Rogers Hornsby in 1926 at the Polo Grounds. The Redbirds won their first world championship that October; on Dec. 20, Hornsby was traded for Frisch.

Hornsby's vulgar response was caught with Stockton's ability to handle the delicate. As Stockton put it, Rog "recommended to Breadon an utterly impossible disposition" of the exhibition game.

That one presumably capped the climax, as Sam Muchnick then a newspaper neophyte with the old St. Louis Times, recalled. He said that when sports editor Sid Keener returned from the Series after a railroad drinking celebration with Breadon, Keener suggested the impossible - Hornsby would be gone.

Why didn't Keener, who lived on controversy, print in early October the suggestion that occurred late in December?

"Because it might have been off the record," speculated Muchnick, "but mainly because Sid didn't want to see it happen."

Breadon cunningly made an offer he knew the hard-headed Hornsby would refuse. At a time only Babe Ruth made more, Rog wanted a three-year hike from $30,000 to $50,000. The owner's best was one season.

After one last angry exchange, the deed was done. Fellow members of the private Key Club luncheon club at the Jefferson Hotel wouldn't eat with Breadon. The sports editor of the old St. Louis Star, Jim Gould, huffed that he never would cover another Cardinal game.

A quaint delay was involved. The National League couldn't have a St. Louis stockholder playing second base for New York.

When Hornsby succeeded Branch Rickey as manager on Memorial Day, 1925, Rickey huffily sold his stock to his successor, as guaranteed by Breadon. Now, Rog wanted three times the $40,000. The boss's best counter was $80,000. In the awkward impasse, NL clubs were dunned $5,000 each. So Hornsby got his $120,000.

From the Giants, Hornsby got $40,000 as captain for managerial martinet John McGraw, whose whipping-boy methods with preceding captain Frisch had boomeranged. Exasperated, Frankie took French leave in protest in '26.

Previously McGraw's "boy", the Fordham Flash, star on four pennant-winning teams, had entered the old man's doghouse. Frisch, stung by the trade from his home-town team, signed a two-year Cardinal contract for $27,500, a hike over his record high of $25,000 with the Giants.

As the man on the spot, Frisch, two years younger than fellow Hall of Famer Hornsby at 29, was spectacular in 1927 with a career-year best even though he'd hit higher. The switch-hitter batted .337, stole a league-leading 48 bases and, in effect, playing both sides of second base after shortstop Tommy Thevenow was hurt, he set a record for chances accepted (1037) that still stands for any non-first baseman.

Even though pouting pitcher Ring was released 0-and-4 after indicating he didn't want to play in St. Louis, the '27 team, handicapped by catcher-manager Bob O'Farrell's injuries as well as well as Thevenow's broken leg, three games more than in '26. They finished a game and a half behind Pittsburgh.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 1926

Manager and second baseman Rogers Hornsby poses with the 1926 Cardinals. Hornsby is in the middle of the second row, with his arms crossed. (AP Photo)

Hornsby, though hitting .367 with the Giants, ran afoul of top management and was dealt to the Boston Braves, beginning a merry-go-round that with a heel injury and gambling debts handicapped him until he quit in 1937. Frisch, manager of the Gas House Gang, played on four more pennant teams and two world champions here.

When Breadon was dying of cancer in 1949 at 72, I visited him for an interview, wondering if he could pick an All-Star team of his 27 years as president with nine pennants and six championships? He shook his head.

"But," he said, "the greatest player I had for one year was Frank Frisch in 1927. Frank didn't make them forget Hornsby, but to remember Frisch. And I learned that it's the club that counts, not the player. I never again was afraid to make a deal. . ."

All because of baseball's most controversial trade, that happend on Dec. 20, 1926.

