The most shocking trade in baseball history had St. Louis fans in an uproar

Even though pouting pitcher Ring was released 0-and-4 after indicating he didn't want to play in St. Louis, the '27 team, handicapped by catcher-manager Bob O'Farrell's injuries as well as well as Thevenow's broken leg, three games more than in '26. They finished a game and a half behind Pittsburgh.

Hornsby, though hitting .367 with the Giants, ran afoul of top management and was dealt to the Boston Braves, beginning a merry-go-round that with a heel injury and gambling debts handicapped him until he quit in 1937. Frisch, manager of the Gas House Gang, played on four more pennant teams and two world champions here.

When Breadon was dying of cancer in 1949 at 72, I visited him for an interview, wondering if he could pick an All-Star team of his 27 years as president with nine pennants and six championships? He shook his head.

"But," he said, "the greatest player I had for one year was Frank Frisch in 1927. Frank didn't make them forget Hornsby, but to remember Frisch. And I learned that it's the club that counts, not the player. I never again was afraid to make a deal. . ."

All because of baseball's most controversial trade, that happend on Dec. 20, 1926.

