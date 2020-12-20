The most shocking trade in baseball history had St. Louis fans in an uproar

When Rogers Hornsby was traded away on Dec. 20, 1926, the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce appealed to baseball's commissioner to stop the deal. Post-Dispatch sports columnist Bob Broeg reflected on the trade years later.
On Dec. 20, 1926, Cardinals' clubowner Sam Breadon dealt the biggest baseball bombshell, prompting St. Louis' Chamber of Commerce to denounce him by resolution and angry fans to festoon his Pierce-Arrow automobile agency with black funereal crepe. His fashionable Washington Terrace home, too.
Even though Rogers Hornsby just had player-managed the Redbirds to their first pennant and world championship, Breadon dealt The Rajah to the New York Giants for another second baseman, Frank Frisch, and a throw-in pitching veteran, Jimmy Ring.
Handsome Hornsby, a tough-talking Texan, was the dimpled darling of the town. Although he had been plagued with injuries and slumped in 1926 to a.317 in the championship season, climaxed by a dramatic upset over the New York Yankees, Hornsby had averaged .400 over a five-season period. Included was century-high .424 in '24.
A great pivot man on the double play, flipping the ball across his chess as he strode across the bag, Hornsby really had only one weakness, i.e., retreating for pop flies. Friendly rival Frisch's tongue-in-cheek explanation was that The Rajah felt the right fielder and center fielder needed something to do.
The Post-Dispatch's J. Roy Stockton had an even better explanation of Hornsby's weakness on pop flies. "He was unfamiliar with them," wrote JRS, "because he hit so few himself."
Stockton best explained the indelicacy by which Hornsby offended boss Breadon, a proud New York Irishman. Down the stretch in '26, with the Redbirds required to play the entire month on the road, Breadon had been unable to cancel an exhibition game at New Haven, Conn. Sam made the tactical mistake of passing along the bad word to the manager in the clubhouse after a losing game.
Hornsby's vulgar response was caught with Stockton's ability to handle the delicate. As Stockton put it, Rog "recommended to Breadon an utterly impossible disposition" of the exhibition game.
That one presumably capped the climax, as Sam Muchnick then a newspaper neophyte with the old St. Louis Times, recalled. He said that when sports editor Sid Keener returned from the Series after a railroad drinking celebration with Breadon, Keener suggested the impossible - Hornsby would be gone.
Why didn't Keener, who lived on controversy, print in early October the suggestion that occurred late in December?
"Because it might have been off the record," speculated Muchnick, "but mainly because Sid didn't want to see it happen."
Breadon cunningly made an offer he knew the hard-headed Hornsby would refuse. At a time only Babe Ruth made more, Rog wanted a three-year hike from $30,000 to $50,000. The owner's best was one season.
After one last angry exchange, the deed was done. Fellow members of the private Key Club luncheon club at the Jefferson Hotel wouldn't eat with Breadon. The sports editor of the old St. Louis Star, Jim Gould, huffed that he never would cover another Cardinal game.
A quaint delay was involved. The National League couldn't have a St. Louis stockholder playing second base for New York.
When Hornsby succeeded Branch Rickey as manager on Memorial Day, 1925, Rickey huffily sold his stock to his successor, as guaranteed by Breadon. Now, Rog wanted three times the $40,000. The boss's best counter was $80,000. In the awkward impasse, NL clubs were dunned $5,000 each. So Hornsby got his $120,000.
From the Giants, Hornsby got $40,000 as captain for managerial martinet John McGraw, whose whipping-boy methods with preceding captain Frisch had boomeranged. Exasperated, Frankie took French leave in protest in '26.
Previously McGraw's "boy", the Fordham Flash, star on four pennant-winning teams, had entered the old man's doghouse. Frisch, stung by the trade from his home-town team, signed a two-year Cardinal contract for $27,500, a hike over his record high of $25,000 with the Giants.
As the man on the spot, Frisch, two years younger than fellow Hall of Famer Hornsby at 29, was spectacular in 1927 with a career-year best even though he'd hit higher. The switch-hitter batted .337, stole a league-leading 48 bases and, in effect, playing both sides of second base after shortstop Tommy Thevenow was hurt, he set a record for chances accepted (1037) that still stands for any non-first baseman.
Even though pouting pitcher Ring was released 0-and-4 after indicating he didn't want to play in St. Louis, the '27 team, handicapped by catcher-manager Bob O'Farrell's injuries as well as well as Thevenow's broken leg, three games more than in '26. They finished a game and a half behind Pittsburgh.
Hornsby, though hitting .367 with the Giants, ran afoul of top management and was dealt to the Boston Braves, beginning a merry-go-round that with a heel injury and gambling debts handicapped him until he quit in 1937. Frisch, manager of the Gas House Gang, played on four more pennant teams and two world champions here.
When Breadon was dying of cancer in 1949 at 72, I visited him for an interview, wondering if he could pick an All-Star team of his 27 years as president with nine pennants and six championships? He shook his head.
"But," he said, "the greatest player I had for one year was Frank Frisch in 1927. Frank didn't make them forget Hornsby, but to remember Frisch. And I learned that it's the club that counts, not the player. I never again was afraid to make a deal. . ."
All because of baseball's most controversial trade, that happend on Dec. 20, 1926.
Ranking the Cardinals players based on Wins Above Replacement
To be considered for the list, a player had to spend at least five seasons in St. Louis. We also are ranking based on their overall career numbers, not just their Cardinal numbers.
20. Ted Simmons
Years as a Cardinal: 1968-80
Career WAR: 50.3 (301st overall)
Top WAR Year: 1973, 1978 (5.5)
Simba's career with the Cardinals took off in 1971, his age-21 season. He hit for a .304 average, and finished 16th in MVP voting. Two years later, Simmons earned a 5.5 WAR, a career-high (along with his 5.5 WAR in 1978). The eight-time All Star had a career 45.0 WAR with the Cardinals.
19. Larry Jackson
Years as a Cardinal: 1955-62
Career WAR: 52.1 (271st overall)
Top WAR Year: 1959 (7.3)
Jackson was a three-time All Star during his eight-year stay in St. Louis, and finished inside the top 25 of MVP voting in 1961. Two years prior, Jackson had his strongest season in terms of WAR with a 7.3 rating and threw for a 3.30 ERA. Jackson spent the remainder of his career with the Cubs and Phillies.
18. Jose Cruz
Years as a Cardinal: 1970-74
Career WAR: 54.4 (242nd overall)
Top WAR Year: 1984 (6.3)
Cruz barely qualifies for this list, playing in St. Louis for the opening five seasons of his career before heading to Houston for 13 years. Between 1983-84, Cruz tallied WAR’s over 6.0 and career-highs in hits, collecting a total of 189 in ‘83. He won the silver slugger in both of those years. He's one of the best Cardinals who ever got away.
17. Enos Slaughter
Years as a Cardinal: 1938-53
Career WAR: 55.3 (236th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1942 (6.2)
One of the more popular players to ever wear the birds on the bat, "Country" Slaughter is slightly lower on this list than some may expect. His career 55.3 WAR ranks 236th in MLB history. Despite this, Slaughter is most commonly remembered for winning two World Series titles with the Cardinals: In 1942, when he logged his best WAR (6.2) and was the MVP runner-up, and in 1946 when his mad dash home from first beat the Red Sox in Game 7.
16. Joe Medwick
Years as a Cardinal: 1932-40, 1947-48
Career WAR: 55.6 (232nd overall)
Top WAR Year: 1937 (8.5)
Ducky's 11-year Cardinals career was highlighted by a World Series win, one MVP, and his Triple Crown in 1937. Medwick led the league with a .374 average, in home runs (31) and RBI (154). His .641 SLG and 1.056 OPS that year also were career-highs.
15. Joe Torre
Years as a Cardinal: 1969-74
Career WAR: 57.6 (210th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1966 (6.4)
Three years before becoming a Cardinal, Torre tallied his best single-season WAR (6.4) with the Braves. However, in his third season in St. Louis, Torre was first in MVP voting due to an extraordinary .363 average and .976 OPS in 1971.
14. Keith Hernandez
Years as a Cardinal: 1974-83
Career WAR: 60.4 (179th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1979 (7.6)
Before being dealt to the Mets in 1983, Hernandez spent the first 10 years of his career in St. Louis. He was named to the All-Star team twice during this time, while also winning six Gold Gloves. In 1979, Hernandez was co-MVP of the National League after hitting for a .344 average and .930 OPS.
13. Jim Edmonds
Years as a Cardinal: 2000-07
Career WAR: 60.4 (179th overall)
Top WAR Year: 2004 (7.2)
“Jimmy Ballgame” was as valuable with the bat for the Cardinals as he was with the glove. The year that best highlights this is 2004, where Edmonds finished fifth in MVP voting and won both a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove. He hit for a 1.061 OPS and accumulated a 7.2 WAR in a season where the Cardinals made their first World Series appearance since 1987.
12. Mark McGwire
Years as a Cardinal: 1997-2001
Career WAR: 62.2 (161st overall)
Top WAR Year: 1998 (7.5)
McGwire didn’t join the Cardinals until the later stages of his career, but still had his best years in St. Louis. He hit a then-MLB-record 70 home runs in his second season with the team, and followed that up with 65 the following year. To go along with the 70 longballs, McGwire also racked up his highest OPS (1.222) and slugging (.752).
11. Ken Boyer
Years as a Cardinal: 1955-65
Career WAR: 62.8 (153rd overall)
Top WAR Year: 1961 (8.0)
A majority of Boyer’s 15-year career was spent with the Redbirds. Boyer had an OPS north of .800 in eight of his 11 seasons in St. Louis, and north of .900 twice. His 8.0 WAR in 1961 was a career-high, while also hitting for a .329 average and .930 OPS.
10. Scott Rolen
Years as a Cardinal: 2002-07
Career WAR: 70.2 (97th overall)
Top WAR Year: 2004 (9.2)
He may have only played in St. Louis for six years, but Rolen made the most of them. He helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series appearance in 2004 after tallying a 9.2 WAR, and helped them win it two years later thanks to his having an All-Star and Gold Glove season.
9. Frankie Frisch
Years as a Cardinal: 1927-37
Career WAR: 70.4 (95th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1927 (9.2)
Despite not joining the Cardinals until he was 29, Frisch’s sole MVP win came in St. Louis. In his first year with the team, Frisch was the MVP runner-up and had his highest single-season WAR at 9.2. A few years later in 1931, he finally won the MVP award with a 3.7 WAR.
8. Johnny Mize
Years as a Cardinal: 1936-41
Career WAR: 70.9 (92nd overall)
Top WAR Year: 1939 (8.0)
The first six years of Mize’s career were spent in St. Louis, where he was named to the All-Star team on four occasions. One of those was 1939, when Mize finished second in MVP voting with a 8.0 WAR and career-highs in batting average (.343) and OPS (1.070).
7. Bobby Wallace
Years as a Cardinal: 1899-1901, 1917-18
Career WAR: 76.4 (71st overall)
Top WAR Year: 1901 (7.8)
A pitcher/outfielder turned shortstop, Wallace spent most of his career in St. Louis … but with the Browns more than the Cardinals. In his five seasons with the Redbirds, however, Wallace posted his best season WAR and his second-highest batting average, at .324. He was first in the National League in defensive WAR with a 3.4 rating.
6. Ozzie Smith
Years as a Cardinal: 1982-96
Career WAR: 76.9 (70th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1989 (7.3)
“The Wizard” is king in terms of defensive WAR, with his 44.2 rating being the highest mark in MLB history. In 1989, Smith finished fourth in the NL with his 7.3 WAR, while also winning one of his 13 Gold Gloves and making one of his 15 All-Star appearances.
5. Bob Gibson
Years as a Cardinal: 1959-1975
Career WAR: 89.4 (47th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1968 (11.2)
Gibson’s career 89.4 WAR puts him one spot ahead of Royals’ legend George Brett. Not that bad, considering that the metric is harsher on pitchers than position players. In his Cy Young and MVP-winning 1968 season, Gibson had a historically-low 1.12 ERA and 0.853 WHIP.
4. Steve Carlton
Years as a Cardinal: 1965-71
Career WAR: 90.5 (45th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1972 (12.1)
In his seven seasons in St. Louis, Carlton showed signs of promise, especially during the 1969 season when he was second in the NL in ERA. But after a contract squabble, "Lefty" was traded to Philadelphia, where he went on to win four Cy Young awards. In 1972 he posted career-bests in WAR, ERA (1.97), and WHIP (0.993).
3. Albert Pujols
Years as a Cardinal: 2001-11
Career WAR: 100.7 (31st overall)
Top WAR Year: 2009 (9.7)
Before leaving for the Angels after the 2011 World Series, Pujols was one of the more dominant players in Cardinals history. He led the NL in WAR from 2005-09, and has the highest WAR among all active players. Pujols’ MVP-winning 2009 campaign consisted of the future Hall of Famer slugging 47 home runs and putting up a 1.101 OPS.
2. Rogers Hornsby
Years as a Cardinal: 1915-26, 1933
Career WAR: 127.0 (12th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1924 (12.1)
Hornsby’s strongest year came in 1924, when he led the National League in WAR, batting average (.424), OPS (1.203), and most other batting statistics.
1. Stan Musial
Years as a Cardinal: 1941-1963
Career WAR: 128.2 (11th overall)
Top WAR Year: 1948 (11.1)
The franchise’s leader in career WAR should come as no surprise. Musial’s rich career consisted of three MVPs and was highlighted by his career 128.2 WAR, which puts him just behind No. 10 Honus Wagner on the all-time leaderboard. In 1948, Musial collected an 11.1 WAR, a year in which he had career highs in nearly every statistic, most notably home runs (39), slugging percentage (.702), and OPS (1.152).
