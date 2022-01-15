Think globally: Cardinals sign power-packed teen outfielder from South Korea, land standout shortstop from Dominican

As the window on the world’s marketplace opened and clubs could begin signing eligible international amateurs Saturday, the Cardinals reached farther abroad than ever for one player and deeper into their purse than recently for another.

In the opening hours of Major League Baseball’s international signing period, the Cardinals finalized an agreement with center fielder Won-Bin Cho, a power-packed 18-year-old from South Korea. He is the first amateur player from Asia signed by the Cardinals.

The Cardinals also signed switch-hitting shortstop Jonathan Mejia, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic and one of the top-rated shortstops in his class. His bonus, around $2 million according to sources, is the highest the Cardinals have given a player that young.

With a Cardinals official present and his agent’s golden retriever watching, Cho signed his contract Saturday in Atlanta. He has been working out, playing, and hosting showcases in the Atlanta area the past several months. The Cardinals scouted him extensively in Georgia but also benefited from recent years spent in Asia increasing their presence, building relationships, and broadening scouting in South Korea and Japan.