Think globally: Cardinals sign power-packed teen outfielder from South Korea, land standout shortstop from Dominican

As the window on the world’s marketplace opened and clubs could begin signing eligible international amateurs Saturday, the Cardinals reached farther abroad than ever for one player and deeper into their purse than recently for another.
In the opening hours of Major League Baseball’s international signing period, the Cardinals finalized an agreement with center fielder Won-Bin Cho, a power-packed 18-year-old from South Korea. He is the first amateur player from Asia signed by the Cardinals.
The Cardinals also signed switch-hitting shortstop Jonathan Mejia, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic and one of the top-rated shortstops in his class. His bonus, around $2 million according to sources, is the highest the Cardinals have given a player that young.
With a Cardinals official present and his agent’s golden retriever watching, Cho signed his contract Saturday in Atlanta. He has been working out, playing, and hosting showcases in the Atlanta area the past several months. The Cardinals scouted him extensively in Georgia but also benefited from recent years spent in Asia increasing their presence, building relationships, and broadening scouting in South Korea and Japan.
Matt Slater, a special assistant to the general manager, has guided the Cardinals’ initiatives in Asia, and he attended Cho’s signing Saturday.
The lefthanded-hitting outfielder opted out of the KBO’s draft in August to pursue an opportunity as a teen with Major League Baseball. During discussions with the Cardinals, he expressed his eagerness to learn English as he readies for minor-league spring training. Assistant general manager Moises Rodriguez described him Saturday as “a driven kid.” Cho will likely be assigned to the Cardinals’ rookie-level Florida Complex League club.
South Korea’s compulsory military service for young men between age 18 and 28 did not factor into the negotiations, a team official explained. Olympic athletes and gold medal winners in the Asian Games have received exemptions. Professional soccer star Son Heung-Min completed basic training and had a community service requirement of more than 500 hours.
Cho grabbed attention from scouts with his performance at a National Power Showcase in November 2020 at Globe Life Field in Texas. Cho hit a ball 468 feet with an exit velocity of 112 mph, and followed that with a 485-foot shot that left his aluminum bat at 115 mph. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Cho has a frame that projects increased strength. The Cardinals used their in-person scouting to compare him to players selected in the draft and used that to shape their offer. He received a bonus close to $500,000.
The Cardinals’ Day 1 dozen included two top 30 players, both of whom are considered advanced offensively for their age and position – Mejia, the group’s top-rated prospect, and catcher Luis Rodriguez, a 17-year-old from Venezuela.
Mejia, who signed Saturday at the Cardinals’ academy in the Dominican, stood out from other infielders in this year’s class with his 6-foot, 185-pound build and solid approach and solid contact from both sides of the plate. With his arm strength, he will get a chance to advance at shortstop. His bat is expected to be above average at either middle-infield positions.
“He’s super-confident – a very confident kid when he’s hitting,” Moises Rodriguez said. “Hitting-wise, he’s right there with anybody in this class.”
The Cardinals are one of eight teams assigned the highest possible spending limit, at $6,262,200.
The Cardinals finalized agreements with nine other amateurs on the first day of the international signing period: Arfeni Batista, SS, Dominican Republic; Junior Chirinos, RHP, Venezuela; Diego Dominiguez, RHP, Mexico; Jovi Galvez, RHP, Dominican Republic; Yordy Herrera, LHP, Dominican Republic; Yordarlin Pena, CF, Dominican Republic; Leonel Sequera, RHP, Venezuela; Jose Surial, RHP, Dominican Republic; and Nelfy Ynfante, RHP, Dominican Republic.