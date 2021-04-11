Thomas, Oviedo promoted as Cardinals begin roster moves to shuffle lineup, address outfield

As far as hints at the ballpark go, the Cardinals are more likely to reveal some of their decisions early by what they do on the field before a game than what they announce on Twitter.

When Paul Goldschmidt was hampered by a sore back and about to miss the home opener, an early indication was Matt Carpenter coming out earlier that day to take groundballs at first base and go through a progression of drills. On Sunday morning, with no BP on the field, a pair of outfielders came out to take fly balls and work on throws and cutoffs to second base.

Austin Dean went to left, and Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals' starter in center field the first eight games of the season, went to right.

Cue the deduction.

Within 30 minutes, the Cardinals made the apparent official.

Lane Thomas' promotion to the major-league roster was one of a series of moves made Sunday morning before the series final against Milwaukee. Thomas, a center fielder, is poised to run that position for awhile and shift Carlson to right field, where the Cardinals had cleared the way for Carlson to call home.

In addition to Thomas' promotion, the Cardinals moved Tyler O'Neill (groin) to the 10-day injured list and swapped pitchers for a fresh arm.