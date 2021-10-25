Tipsheet: After NLCS defeat, Dodgers must decide which stars to re-sign

On paper, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened this season with one of the most impressive teams ever assembled.
Then they kept adding talent as the regular season progressed. They won 106 games while chasing the relentless San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
Their payroll commitment climbed into the $270 million range as their ownership group put its vast resources to work.
But injuries and off-field issues took their told. Come playoff time they barely got past the Cardinals in the NL wild card game and the Giants in their NL Division Series.
Then they fell to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series, ending their bid to repeat as World Champions.
Now the franchise faces many tough offseason questions and several contenders – including the Cardinals – are curious to see how they are answered.
Starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Corey Seager and closer Kenley Jansen head the list of key Dodgers heading toward free agency. Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer remains in limbo due to the disturbing sexual assault allegations against him.
“A lot's going to be happening this winter,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “We have some guys that are free agents and we all know who they are. Potentially to not see those guys back, it is sort of a changing of the guard. Whoever is not back, I am certainly going to miss them personally. The team is going to miss them.
“The six years I've been here, it's been a core group of guys that potentially could be turned over this winter. I'm not looking forward to it. They're great players and great men and I wish we could have won another one with this group.”
Here is what folks are writing about the potential for considerable Dodgers’ change:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Teams that contend year in and year out have to roll over their rosters. Take the Red Sox, for instance. The Boston team that just got knocked out in the ALCS has turned over about two-thirds of its regulars since winning the World Series three years ago. That team had almost no regulars in common with the 2013 championship team, and so on back to 2007 and 2004. We’re used to this with the Dodgers, too: It wasn’t that long ago that Andre Ethier or Yasiel Puig seemed as integral to the team’s identity as Jansen or Justin Turner. Yasmani Grandal, Zack Greinke, and Hyun-Jin Ryu all walked as free agents. Kenta Maeda got traded. Chase Utley retired. The next man came up, and the big wheels kept on turning. If the Dodgers continue to hold the financial, strategic, and pedagogical advantages that have sustained them for the past decade, they should be able to keep winning. And it bears mentioning that they don’t have to win 106 games every year—this season, they would’ve made the playoffs if they’d shed 22 wins and 140 points of winning percentage. They have room to regroup and rebuild. But that’s a bigger ‘if’ than we seem to be willing to contemplate at the moment. Dynastic powers—in sports, commerce, geopolitics—dominate their arenas until they don’t. And one of the fastest ways to turn power into peonage is to assume that historical advantages will endure as if by right. So don’t overreact to this NLCS. Baseball is a zero-sum game, and great teams get outplayed over one week all the time. But don’t assume that the Dodgers will always be able to get back here so easily. Because great teams just as often decline without warning.”
Jaylon Thompson, USA Today: “The Dodgers now head into the offseason with lingering questions. Will the front office re-sign key stars, such as ace starters Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer? What about star closer Kenley Jansen and infielders Chris Taylor and Corey Seager? There is also the looming decision on Trevor Bauer, who has been on paid administrative leave after a woman accused him of assault. Bauer has an opt-out clause, but will he exercise it given his legal situation? In total, the Dodgers have 13 key players who are headed towards free agency. While the front office has a large payroll to utilize, the team will need to improve to stay in contention in a surging National League.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Two things we know to be true: The Dodgers would love to find a way to bring Scherzer back, both because he clearly remains an elite pitcher and because they are big fans of the tone he sets within a clubhouse. The Dodgers don't believe Kershaw should ever wear another uniform. And that's where this might get complicated. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said early in the postseason that the forearm/elbow inflammation that prematurely ended Kershaw's season won't require Tommy John surgery, which means that -- unless he wants to retire at the age of 33, which probably shouldn't be ruled out -- he will be able to pitch next season. Scherzer, 37, definitely will, and word is he desires a three-year contract. Can the Dodgers afford to sign both? Can they afford to pay top dollar for two starters near the tail end of their distinguished careers for vastly different reasons -- Scherzer because of age, Kershaw because of mileage? It might ultimately depend on how much money they have to spend, which ultimately comes down to how much -- if anything -- they'll have to pay Trevor Bauer next season. Bauer, accused of sexual assault and awaiting word as to whether he will be criminally prosecuted, is owed as much as $47 million in 2022. But he will lose some of that to an impending suspension by Major League Baseball. The question is: How much?”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If the Dodgers do intend to let Kershaw leave, they might be more inclined to do whatever it takes to keep Scherzer at the head of their rotation. Despite dealing with arm fatigue in the postseason, Scherzer was nails after coming over at the trade deadline, posting a 1.98 ERA (208 ERA+) and an 11.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 regular season starts with Los Angeles. The Dodgers won't be alone in their pursuit of Scherzer's services. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants were each believed to have pursued him at the deadline, and any number of other teams could join them this winter, ranging from the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. It's worth remembering Scherzer had a stated preference for the west coast over the summer. Should that remain the case this offseason, the Dodgers would seem to be in a good position to retain him. It's unclear if Scherzer's recent bout with a dead arm will impact his free agency.”
Mike DiGiovanna, Los Angeles Times: “Jansen’s 2021 season came to a bitter end on Saturday night when the Dodgers, two wins shy of the World Series, were eliminated from the playoffs in a 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of National League Championship Series at Truist Park. Unlike Octobers past, when Jansen’s struggles led to the team and its fans losing faith in him, the franchise’s all-time saves leader didn’t leave any messy fingerprints on this postseason, or regular season, for that matter. The 34-year-old right-hander went 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA and 38 saves in 43 opportunities this season, striking out 86 and walking 36 in 69 innings, his only blemish a three-appearance stretch after the All-Star break in which he suffered three blown saves, two losses and gave up eight runs and nine hits in two innings. Jansen was almost untouchable in the playoffs, giving up three hits in seven scoreless innings and striking out 14 of the 25 batters he faced. But as he walked off the mound after a scoreless eighth inning Saturday night, Jansen headed into a winter of uncertainty. His five-year, $80-million contract has expired, and he will be a free agent at the end of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Braves.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The injury history is the only major concern with Seager. He’s just five months older than (Carlos) Correa and has been extremely productive when healthy. His 132 wRC+ plus mark is the best of any shortstop with at least 2,000 plate appearances since his 2015 debut. Seager was limited to 95 games in 2021 because of a broken hand that cost him two and a half months. The Dodgers’ midseason acquisition of Trea Turner -- a shortstop by trade who played second next to Seager -- could impact their approach to Seager’s free agency.”
“It was a heck of a year. Going through a lot of different things that we went through that no one talked about, no one needed to talk about, and didn't let it affect our performance, and that's something I was proud of, to win 106 games, to go through a Wild Card game, to then be pushed in a five-game series against a Division rival, to come out of that, and to be two wins away from going to the World Series.”
Roberts, looking back on his season.