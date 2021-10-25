Tipsheet: After NLCS defeat, Dodgers must decide which stars to re-sign

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Teams that contend year in and year out have to roll over their rosters. Take the Red Sox, for instance. The Boston team that just got knocked out in the ALCS has turned over about two-thirds of its regulars since winning the World Series three years ago. That team had almost no regulars in common with the 2013 championship team, and so on back to 2007 and 2004. We’re used to this with the Dodgers, too: It wasn’t that long ago that Andre Ethier or Yasiel Puig seemed as integral to the team’s identity as Jansen or Justin Turner. Yasmani Grandal, Zack Greinke, and Hyun-Jin Ryu all walked as free agents. Kenta Maeda got traded. Chase Utley retired. The next man came up, and the big wheels kept on turning. If the Dodgers continue to hold the financial, strategic, and pedagogical advantages that have sustained them for the past decade, they should be able to keep winning. And it bears mentioning that they don’t have to win 106 games every year—this season, they would’ve made the playoffs if they’d shed 22 wins and 140 points of winning percentage. They have room to regroup and rebuild. But that’s a bigger ‘if’ than we seem to be willing to contemplate at the moment. Dynastic powers—in sports, commerce, geopolitics—dominate their arenas until they don’t. And one of the fastest ways to turn power into peonage is to assume that historical advantages will endure as if by right. So don’t overreact to this NLCS. Baseball is a zero-sum game, and great teams get outplayed over one week all the time. But don’t assume that the Dodgers will always be able to get back here so easily. Because great teams just as often decline without warning.”