Tipsheet: Big-spending Yankees flop in AL wild card game

The New York Yankees gave pitcher Gerrit Cole a $324 million contract to win the big games.
And Cole failed horribly in the American League wild card game Tuesday night. He retired just six batters before exiting his 6-2 loss to the Box Red Sox.
“This is the worst feeling in the world,” Cole said. “It happens to 29 teams each year, going home early and not achieving your ultimate goal. There’s nothing you can do to make it feel any better. You can’t be afraid of this feeling; you’ve got to get through it to get that championship.”
Cole faded down the stretch, allowing seven homers in 19 2/3 innings in his last four starts. But the Yankees turned to him anyway in their do-or-die game.
“When it's all said and done, I didn't perform the way I wanted to perform,” Cole said.
The Yankees have not been to the World Series since 2009. And since they routinely outspend most of their rivals – their payroll topped $200 million again this season – they are proving that financial commitment is no guarantee of success in Our National Pastime.
“The league has closed the gap on us,” beleaguered Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We've got to get better in every aspect. Because it's not just the Red Sox and the Astros now in our league. Look at our division, the Rays are a beast, Toronto, there's some teams in the Central that are better and better, teams in the West that are better and better, teams that have closed the gap on us.”
Boone’s contract has expired after his fourth season and fans are calling for his head. As ESPN.com noted, the last time a Yankees manager was allowed to manage a fifth season without having won a World Series ring was 1922.
For what it’s worth, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge gave Boone a vote of confidence:
"There's a lot of good answers for that besides being a great manager and leading this team the past couple of years, to winning over 100 games, his leadership skills being even-keeled through the ups and downs, the good times and bad times, that's part of it. When you are the manager of this team and you wear the N.Y. and you wear these pinstripes, it's a heavy burden. But a guy like Booney, man, he wears it with pride, shows up to work every day and gets us prepared the right way, keeps us motivated and gets on guys when he needs to. It's been a pleasure the past couple of years to play for him and fight for him every single day. I could spend all night giving you reasons why he should still be the manager."
Judge's time would be better spent hitting clutch homers, but the time to do that came and went. Now we can expect an offseason of upheaval in the Land of Pinstripes.
Here is what folks are writing about postseason baseball:
David Laurila, FanGraphs: “The American League Wild Card matchup that few fanbases wanted turned out to be… well, not quite everything that anyone could have asked for. There were big plays and some sixth-inning drama, but by no means did it qualify as a Red Sox-Yankees classic. As much as anything, it was an Alex Cora-managed team showing that it was worthy of a postseason berth despite the skepticism that came with an up-and-down second half.”
Ken Davidoff, New York Post: “For the Bosox to prevail despite treating this year as a de facto rebuild, for the rival Rays to skip right past this nail-biter despite spending just over one-third of the Yankees’ payroll, for the Yankees to not earn themselves a single postseason home game … it constitutes many mouthfuls of bitterness for the Yankees and their demanding fan base, now having clocked 12 seasons without a World Series visit, to swallow . . . The Yankees face a plethora of questions about where to go from here. Yet the model still calls for Cole to lead the way, and while his overall regular-season numbers (a 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 30 starts totaling 181 ¹/₃ ⅓ innings) should be good enough to land him as high as second place in the AL Cy Young Award voting behind Toronto’s Robbie Ray, there’s no ignoring that he posted a 2.68 ERA before the All-Star break and a 4.41 after it, including this stinker.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers were the second-best team in baseball by record, going 106-56, and the best by run differential, at +269, 59 runs ahead of the No. 2 San Francisco Giants. They are starting Max Scherzer -- about whom we'll talk more later -- and even without Max Muncy, their injured first baseman, boast the game's most dangerous lineup. Even the Dodgers' bullpen, maligned in the past, had the second-best ERA in baseball this season (behind the Giants, naturally). The St. Louis Cardinals are not in the Dodgers' class. They needed a 17-game winning streak to push themselves into playoff contention. Their lineup isn't as good. Their starter, Adam Wainwright, though still brilliant at 40, isn't Scherzer. Their bullpen doesn't stack up. If this were a 100-game series, or 50, or even 20, the winner would not be in question. But it's one. Miami beat the Dodgers three times this year. So did Arizona. And the Cubs. And in its seven-game season series, St. Louis did, too, 4-3. Regardless of the advantages, one game renders this a relative coin flip. The Dodgers are the favorites, yes, and by the odds overwhelming ones. But it's baseball. And nobody would be terribly surprised if 106 wins vanishes in a cloud of devil magic.”
Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s not surprising that PECOTA likes the 106-win team with one of the best active pitchers in baseball on the bump way more than the 90-win team with a good pitcher. But the Wild Card contest truly has been a coin flip game, as the team with the better record has won six times and lost six times since MLB introduced this format in 2012.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Every year, like clockwork, it is said you can't rely on home runs in the postseason, because the pitching is too good and you can't hit home runs against good pitchers. Then, every postseason, it's Home Run Derby in October. Good pitchers give up home runs all the time! What they usually don't give up are long rallies on multiple base hits and walks. Homers are the lifeblood of October. Last year was, by far, the most home run happy postseason on record. Teams averaged 1.50 homers per game last postseason, which is bonkers. It was an unusual year with the pandemic and expanded postseason field and all that, but they were postseason games, and the ball flew out of the park at a record pace. Run scoring tends to drop significantly in the postseason. The home run rate though? Not so much. In a few cases the home run rate actually went up even though run scoring went down, meaning homers take on added importance in October. They might be your only way to score in some cases. If you get a pitch to hit, you better really hit it.”
“We just didn’t get the job done, all season long. We’ve got to keep working. Individually and as a team, there’s a lot of things that we need to continue to work on and continue to improve to push us to the next level. So I guess it’s back to the drawing board.”
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.