Tipsheet: Big-spending Yankees flop in AL wild card game

Ken Davidoff , New York Post: “For the Bosox to prevail despite treating this year as a de facto rebuild, for the rival Rays to skip right past this nail-biter despite spending just over one-third of the Yankees’ payroll, for the Yankees to not earn themselves a single postseason home game … it constitutes many mouthfuls of bitterness for the Yankees and their demanding fan base, now having clocked 12 seasons without a World Series visit, to swallow . . . The Yankees face a plethora of questions about where to go from here. Yet the model still calls for Cole to lead the way, and while his overall regular-season numbers (a 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 30 starts totaling 181 ¹/₃ ⅓ innings) should be good enough to land him as high as second place in the AL Cy Young Award voting behind Toronto’s Robbie Ray, there’s no ignoring that he posted a 2.68 ERA before the All-Star break and a 4.41 after it, including this stinker.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers were the second-best team in baseball by record, going 106-56, and the best by run differential, at +269, 59 runs ahead of the No. 2 San Francisco Giants. They are starting Max Scherzer -- about whom we'll talk more later -- and even without Max Muncy, their injured first baseman, boast the game's most dangerous lineup. Even the Dodgers' bullpen, maligned in the past, had the second-best ERA in baseball this season (behind the Giants, naturally). The St. Louis Cardinals are not in the Dodgers' class. They needed a 17-game winning streak to push themselves into playoff contention. Their lineup isn't as good. Their starter, Adam Wainwright, though still brilliant at 40, isn't Scherzer. Their bullpen doesn't stack up. If this were a 100-game series, or 50, or even 20, the winner would not be in question. But it's one. Miami beat the Dodgers three times this year. So did Arizona. And the Cubs. And in its seven-game season series, St. Louis did, too, 4-3. Regardless of the advantages, one game renders this a relative coin flip. The Dodgers are the favorites, yes, and by the odds overwhelming ones. But it's baseball. And nobody would be terribly surprised if 106 wins vanishes in a cloud of devil magic.”