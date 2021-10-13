Tipsheet: Boo all you want, but the Astros are great

America will just have to accept the reality that the Houston Astros – like the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots – are exceptional.
The Astros dispatched the Chicago White Sox in four games to advance to the American League Championship Series for the fifth season in a row.
“It’s amazing, brother,” Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said. “Five years in a row never gets old. Just enjoying every second of it. It’s pretty special that we got here, and a pretty special organization. I’m very fond of every single guy in this clubhouse. We know what it takes to win, we know how to prepare to win the moment we [show] up to Spring Training. To see the fruits of the labor right there is always great.”
Added Astros third baseman Alex Bregman: “You can’t take playing in the postseason for granted. You’ve got to love it and cherish it. To be able to go back to a fifth straight ALCS with the guys is special. We’re definitely going to soak it in with them.”
Go ahead, keep calling the Astros cheaters. That only make them more determined to extend their remarkable run.
“Everybody’s been talking all year,” reliever Ryan Pressly said. “You want to poke the bear, you can. You can say what you want to say, but this lineup is as legit as it comes.”
White Sox reliever Ryan Tempera made the mistake of implying that the Astros were stealing signs again.
“He said what he said,” Correa said. “I encouraged the players, if you’re going to talk [stuff] about other teams, just state facts. If you can’t state facts, you lose credibility in this team. It’s unfortunate he had to say those words. We came out hungry, and we showed up.”
The Astros flogged the White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 of their ALDS. That left Chicago manager Tony La Russa in a bad mood, especially after White Sox slugger Jose Abreu got plunked by a pitch.
"It will be a good test of the character and credibility of the winning team because it was intentional," La Russa grumbled. "Catcher kept looking in the dugout, so they did hit him intentionally.
"I'll be really curious. They should have the guts to admit that they did it."
Finally, there was some potential conflict between La Russa and Astros manager Dusty Baker. But Baker shrugged off the allegation.
"I beg to differ with Tony," Baker said. "There was no intent, and there was no reason to do that. Zero."
The Astros don’t have to get into that nonsense. They are too busy bidding for another AL pennant, like it or not.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about the baseball postseason:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Houston has now made it at least to the ALCS every year since 2017. In 2017, they won the World Series. In 2018, they lost in five games to the Red Sox in the ALCS. In 2019, they lost the World Series in the full seven games to the Nationals, and in the abbreviated 2020 season they fell to the Rays in the ALCS in seven. This fifth straight trip puts the Astros in elite historical company. Just two other teams -- the A's and Braves -- have appeared in at least five consecutive LCSs. The A's did so from 1971-75. As for the Braves, you can slap an asterisk on their streak. They made eight straight NLCSs from 1991-1999, but that streak was broken up by the 1994 season, in which a labor stoppage snuffed out the playoffs. The Braves were in second place in their division at the time of the shutdown. Still, they made five straight LCSs from 1995-99 without interruption. The Astros will be playing for the fourth pennant in franchise history, and veteran manager Dusty Baker will be trying to make the World Series for the second time in his career. Doing so would surely help his eventual Hall of Fame case.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and sudden death -- it's only right. The Giants and Dodgers, two of the oldest rivals in sports, were separated by one game over the course of a 162-game season and by two runs throughout a 19-game season series. Now, after a Walker Buehler-fueled Dodgers victory on Tuesday night, they'll play Game 5 of the National League Division Series for the right to advance into the next round and face the Atlanta Braves. The Giants and Dodgers entered with the first- and second-best records in the sport, respectively, and were meeting in the postseason for the first time in a 100-plus-year history, representing arguably the most compelling NLDS matchup of all time. And yet it still feels as if the best might lie ahead. The Dodgers and Giants have played four tense games, but not a single lead change has taken place. The Giants shut out the Dodgers in Games 1 and 3; the Dodgers' offense came to life late in Game 2 and early in Game 4. Now it'll be Julio Urias, a 20-game winner who has helped propel the Dodgers to victory in each of his past 12 starts, likely facing Logan Webb, who dazzled with 7⅔ shutout innings in Game 1 and boasts a 2.63 ERA since early July.”
Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “Coming into Game 4, Josh Hader had gone 22 ⅓ innings without giving up a home run—a stretch that reached back to the beginning of August. Opposing batters hit just .127 off of Hader this season, cementing his position as one of the most dominant late-game arms in the sport, and the centerpiece of a Brewers pitching staff that was second in the majors by DRA- this season. Milwaukee turned to him, as it has so often done, with the game on the line in the eighth inning Tuesday. He faced four batters; three at-bats ended in outs. The fourth did not. Freddie Freeman caught an 83-mph slider Hader left sitting over the heart of the plate and sent it flying deep into center field, where it nestled into the crowd 428 feet away. I could give you the stats—the ball left Freeman’s bat going 105.9 miles per hour at a 32-degree angle—but you don’t need them. The sound it made leaving his stick and the way Hader kept trying to adjust his jersey as if he were literally trying to shake the mistake off says more than any number ever could. Milwaukee finally scored some runs. And then Atlanta scored one more.”
Brendan Gawlowski, FanGraphs: “There isn’t much missing from Freddie Freeman’s sterling career. He’s won an MVP, hit for the cycle, racked up 42 WAR, captured a pair of Silver Sluggers, and has already made five All-Star teams. That’s not quite enough for Cooperstown on its own, but he’s probably only a few more star caliber seasons away from a pretty good Hall of Fame case, and given that he’s only 32, he’s got time to pad his resume. With apologies to a criminally under-photographed snowmobile ride with Chipper Jones, the only thing missing from Freeman’s career has been an iconic moment. No longer. In the eighth inning of a 4-4 tie in Tuesday’s NLDS Game 4, Freeman stepped to the plate against Josh Hader. Hader, of course, is the sport’s best relief pitcher and an absolute terror against lefties. He hadn’t given up a homer to a lefty all year, hadn’t surrendered a run since July, and hadn’t given the two previous hitters much of a chance to hit his nasty fastball/slider combo. On his first pitch to Freeman though, his bender caught too much plate and one chance was all that Freeman needed. Milwaukee mustered a leadoff single in the ninth, but never got any closer to tying the game. Freeman’s late dinger ultimately clinched the series, and ensured the Braves wouldn’t rue a day that could have been defined by risky gambles and opportunities missed.”
MEGAPHONE
"You can't make that up. I had so many things going on in my mind when that happened, when he hit that ball. It was like the perfect ending. Unbelievable. And God, I don't know if I've ever been involved in a game like that, just the intensity and everything that went on, and back and forth. My God. It was something else."
Braves manager Brian Snitker, on Freeman’s homer.