Tipsheet: Boo all you want, but the Astros are great

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Houston has now made it at least to the ALCS every year since 2017. In 2017, they won the World Series. In 2018, they lost in five games to the Red Sox in the ALCS. In 2019, they lost the World Series in the full seven games to the Nationals, and in the abbreviated 2020 season they fell to the Rays in the ALCS in seven. This fifth straight trip puts the Astros in elite historical company. Just two other teams -- the A's and Braves -- have appeared in at least five consecutive LCSs. The A's did so from 1971-75. As for the Braves, you can slap an asterisk on their streak. They made eight straight NLCSs from 1991-1999, but that streak was broken up by the 1994 season, in which a labor stoppage snuffed out the playoffs. The Braves were in second place in their division at the time of the shutdown. Still, they made five straight LCSs from 1995-99 without interruption. The Astros will be playing for the fourth pennant in franchise history, and veteran manager Dusty Baker will be trying to make the World Series for the second time in his career. Doing so would surely help his eventual Hall of Fame case.”