Tipsheet: Braves prove that any playoff team can get hot, win it all

Get into baseball’s playoff bracket and anything is possible.
The Atlanta Braves reaffirmed that adage with their World Championship run. They struggled for much of the season, finished with just 88 victories, and then went on a postseason roll.
The loaded Los Angeles Dodgers were supposed to repeat as champions this season after assembling a high-priced juggernaut.
The San Francisco Giants embarked on a magical 107-victory season that made them a strong contender to the crown.
The big-budget New York Yankees remained a “fully operational Death Star” in the words of general manager Brian Cashman.
The Houston Astros featured a dominant batting order and carried a chip on their shoulders from all the tiresome cheating chatter.
And yet the Braves won it all.
Many, many times the Braves went into postseason play with a much more likely champion. Many, many times the Braves suffered agonizing playoff losses with superior teams.
Since their previous World Championship in 1995, the Braves went to 16 postseasons without winning again.
Surely many Braves fans quit believing in the “anything is possible” adage after suffering all that disappointment against the Cardinals and other rivals.
Then the 2021 team came along and overcame a litany of disasters, including outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. blowing out his knee, outfielder Marcell Ozuna exiting after a domestic violence incident and pitcher Mike Soroka tearing his Achilles tendon again.
They won because their aggressive general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, made upgrade after upgrade on the fly while proving that it was humanly possible to add more offense during the season.
They won because they stuck with manager Brian Snitker, a loyal organizational soldier who kept his team together through adversity and rallied it to a strong finish.
The Braves did not have the most impressive team on paper, but they rose to the challenge in the field. That is what makes out Our National Pastime so much fun at this time of year.
Get into baseball’s playoff bracket and anything is possible.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering which unfortunate Missouri quarterback will get thrown to the Georgia wolves Saturday:
- So who’s in charge of this losing Rams’ legal strategy, Scott Linehan?
- With a lockout threat looming over baseball, should free agents hurry up and lock in new deals before the labor war starts?
- With COVID-19 spreading through the NHL, when will the league decide to tighten up protocols again?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks were writing about the World Series:
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Braves won the day Acuña was injured, improving their record to 44-44. Their postseason odds that day: 8.7 percent. A loss the next day sent Atlanta in the All-Star break at 44-45 with their postseason odds bottoming out at 7.3 percent. The 2021 Braves join the 1964 Cardinals as the only teams ever to win the World Series after being under .500 at the All-Star break. The Braves did not climb over .500 for good until Aug. 8, when they were 57-56. Seven days later they moved into sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all year. Atlanta spent only 51 days in first place this season, far and away the fewest among the six division winners (the Brewers spent the next fewest at 98 days in first place). In the wake of the Acuña injury, GM Alex Anthopoulos remade his outfield at the trade deadline, bringing in four veterans (Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler) who paid big dividends at different times. Duvall finished fourth in baseball with 113 RBI, Pederson hit a game-winning homer in the NLDS, Rosario was the NLCS MVP, and Soler was the World Series MVP.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “In a baseball universe increasingly given over to the young, where managerial experience is no longer a prerequisite to run a dugout, the World Series champions are led by a 66-year-old organizational lifer, who was filling out lineup cards in remote depots of the Deep South four decades ago. In a competitive landscape where win curves and playoff expectancy rule all, the best team in baseball couldn’t crack .500 by the All-Star break, lost its greatest player to injury – and then tripled down, wheeling and dealing for an entirely new set of outfielders. And in a postseason in which they had to get through the market-defying Milwaukee Brewers, the big bucks and bigger brains of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the still-formidable, industry-disrupting Houston Astros, the champions of Major League Baseball reigned thanks to the decisions of a twice-recycled GM who eschews corporate speak and a top-to-bottom organizational mindset that values every voice.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “That Freddie Freeman -- a man known for his free-flowing emotions -- was perfectly suited for a World Series celebration might have been the only predictable element of the Atlanta Braves' entire 2021 season. When Freeman blasted a double in the fifth inning of Game 6 on Tuesday night, he happily raised a fist in the direction of his family seated in the ballpark. When he homered later, he paused between third and home and invented a new kind of funky wave to throw toward his teammates. And when Dansby Swanson 's throw sunk into his mitt to clinch the Braves' first championship in 26 years, Atlanta's first baseman raised two hands over his head and showed off every bicuspid and molar he possesses. But then Freeman, long known in Atlanta as Freddie the Hugger, really cut loose, embracing his teammates and laughing, a World Series-winning baseball stuffed in his back right pocket. When a well-wisher congratulated him on the championship shortly afterward, his eyes glistened with tears. ‘Those are the greatest words you could say,’ he responded with a grin. The past 20 months have been filled with tears -- the full range. Tears of sorrow and of fear; of elation and joy. Two pregnancies, one planned with a surrogate and one a happy surprise for Freddie and his wife, Chelsea. A frightening bout with COVID-19 that drove his temperature up to 104.5 degrees and drove him down to his knees in prayer. A National League MVP Award.”
Colby Wilson, Baseball Prospectus: “As recently as June 27, Jorge Soler was hitting .179 and seemed destined to move his career in a different direction—likely Japan, maybe the KBO. But MLB pitching seemed like it had solved Soler in the same way it solved lovable masher types of all stripes over the years. Now, Jorge Soler is the World Series MVP, will be a demigod in Atlanta for the rest of his life, and likely made himself a whole bunch of money by his play down the stretch and especially in the World Series. Good for him; bad for pitchers everywhere, as the Astros learned to their detriment in Game Six and really, all series. The Jorge Soler of June and the one of October/November are barely recognizable as the same dude. June Jorge had holes in his swing you could drive a truck through; Fall Jorge is working counts and fouling off pitches and not only being a leadoff/No. 2 hitter because somebody has to do it but because he’s been the best candidate for the job. Not to get Biblical, but Lazarus was less dead than Jorge Soler’s career looked in June.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Braves entered the World Series with a record streak of 16 postseason appearances without winning a title. But it's more than that: The Braves' title in 1995 was, until Tuesday, the only championship by a major professional sports team in Atlanta history. The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. The Hawks have won an NBA championship, but it was so long ago that the franchise played in St. Louis at the time. Disappointments by major college programs like Georgia and Georgia Tech have added to the misery. The list goes on and on, and in local lore, was starting to take on the form of a curse. On Tuesday, the Braves killed the narrative. Swanson did his part during the playoffs, making a spinning play on a hard hit grounder against the Dodgers for the last out of the NLCS. Then, in Game 4 of the World Series, his seventh-inning homer to the opposite field tied the score and helped set the table for the win that pushed the favored Astros to the brink. In the Game 6 clincher, his two-run homer (with Albies on base) gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Three nights later, six years into his tenure as the Braves' shortstop and roughly nine years since he graduated from Marietta High School, Swanson is a champion.”