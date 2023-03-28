Forbes Magazine’s annual analysis of baseball finances produced predictable results. Business was very, very good for the Cardinals and the rest of major league baseball once the industry pushed past the pandemic.

Some franchises resorted to deficit spending while trying to win last season. Other teams ran low payrolls to maximize profits while accepting on-field failure.

The Cardinals stayed their course, spending enough to stay in the playoff chase while also operating at a profit.

Yes, Bill DeWitt Jr. wants to win. But, yes, DeWitt runs the Cardinals like a business.

Here are some highlights from Forbes:

The Cardinals have the 10 th -most valuable major league franchise at $2.55 billion, up 4 percent from year before.

-most valuable major league franchise at $2.55 billion, up 4 percent from year before. The New York Yankees ($7.1 billion) and Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.8 billion) have the most valuable franchises.

The Miami Marlins ($1 billion), Oakland A’s ($1.18 billion) and Cincinnati Reds ($1.19 billion) have the least valuable franchises.

The Cardinals produced $43 million in operating income on $358 million in total revenue after spending two seasons underwater financially due to the pandemic.

Contending once again paid off for the Cardinals. The team earned $139 million in gate receipts. By comparison, the rebuilding Reds earned $47 million at the gate.

The Cardinals were in the lower tier of teams in teams of regional sports network revenue at $59 million. Nine teams raked in $92 million or more, led by the Dodgers ($196 million) and Yankees ($143 million).

But now the Cardinals and many other teams wonder of their RSN money will go away with the parent company of the Bally Sports channels in bankruptcy.

Next year's Forbes assessment may not be quite so cheery. We figure the Cardinals will make whatever adjustments are needed to stay their course.

Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale had this take on the MLB-wide numbers:

There’s something dreadfully wrong when the Oakland A’s ($62.2 million) ranked fifth among teams who made the most money while the Pittsburgh Pirates ($51.5 million) ranked eighth and the Kansas City Royals earned $27.8 million. Those three teams all benefit quite nicely with revenue sharing.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets, with their current $355 million payroll,, lost an MLB-leading $138.5 million last year while the San Diego Padres ($55.2 million) and Chicago White Sox ($53.4 million) lost the second- and third-most money.

The Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, the two largest-makret teams in baseball, earned $16.3 million and $14.3 million, by comparison.

The Boston Red Sox, who significantly lowered their payroll, earned $71.6 million, third behind the Seattle Mariners ($83.8 million) and the San Francisco Giants ($74.9 million).

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Rob Mains underscored the importance of franchise appreciation when assessing team finances. He wrote:

The Mets, Padres, and Phillies—three teams whose owners have prioritized winning over annual profits—lost nearly $200 million. Take them out of the equation and MLB’s profits were $702 million on $9.2 billion revenues, a 7.6% EBITDA margin, up nicely from 2021. Profits remain strong.

And it’s not like those three teams are setting fire to stacks of money. The Mets may have lost an estimated $138 million, but the franchise appreciated in value by a quarter of a billion dollars, to $2.9 billion, per Forbes. Padres ownership lost $55 million for a team that appreciated by $175 million. That’s a good tradeoff! If anyone offers to give you $175 million in exchange for $55 million, you should take it. (Don’t get your hopes up.) The only teams whose franchise value appreciation failed to overcome operating losses were the Bally Sports-affected Twins (lost $27 million, no change in $1.39 billion valuation) and the Reds (lost $9.6 million, no change in $1.19 billion valuation). In addition to the Mets, Padres, Phillies, Twins, and Reds, the Blue Jays, White Sox, Rockies, and Marlins had negative EBITDA in 2022. But only the Twins and Reds failed to overcome their losses with an appreciating investment.

Take, for example, the Reds, the only team to suffer an attendance decline in 2022 despite the advantage of a comparison to a 2021 season that had limited capacity to start the year. (The Rangers’ attendance declined as well, but there were no capacity limits in Arlington in 2021.) They lost 100 games, the first Reds team with triple-digit losses in 40 years. Bob Castellini is possibly the least wealthy owner in MLB. He bought the team in 2006 for $270 million. It’s now worth $1.19 billion. That’s appreciation of 9.7% per year for 16 years. Yes, the franchise didn’t appreciate last year and probably lost about $16 million in EBITDA and interest payments. But that’s $16 million netted against an outsized compound annual growth rate. Castellini’s representative has claimed the return on team ownership is “below what you’d expect to get in the stock market,” which makes one wonder how to invest in the stock market of which he speaks.

DeWitt and some minority owners purchased the Cardinals for $150 million, so the investment has worked out just fine.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “You know what the scariest thing about the Braves is? This incredible roster -- this team that was better last year than it was in 2021, the year it won the World Series -- is locked in place for the next half-decade, at least. You’d wonder how they’d replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop -- and, surprisingly, it won’t be Vaughn Grissom, at least to start the season -- except that everyone else is back from last year’s 101-win team, and they've added All-Star catcher Sean Murphy. But perhaps the best reason to be excited about the Braves’ ability to potentially improve in 2023 is a full season of a fully healthy Ronald Acuña Jr., who is still only 25 years old and may well be the best player on a roster that’s already completely stacked. If the Braves win the NL East this year, it will be their sixth straight division championship … more than halfway to their famous 11 in a row from 1995-2005. This franchise is doing it again.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I never fretted dealing prospects to shore up that Cubs team. One can't always be staring at the future, otherwise the present never happens. I'm sure that someone would love to argue that the Cubs ‘only’ won one championship, but that's more than an overwhelming majority of the league since 2015. I wouldn't trade it. In looking toward this coming season, I'm really hoping fans of, say, the San Diego Padres embrace the present and throw out all worries about ‘what if’ regarding any prospects being traded by the Wildman A.J. Preller ahead of the deadline. The Padres have never won the World Series! What are you waiting for? Root for this team and enjoy it like this is the year. They are certainly good enough.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “History tells us that the Dodgers will probably beat their projection, if only because of their propensity for helping players become better versions of themselves. Also, a big reason the Dodgers decided to hold back this winter and keep their payroll in check is because they have young players they like. Miguel Vargas will play more than he has. James Outman will get a look in the outfield. Michael Busch and Yonny Hernandez will help in the infield. Everyone is excited about young starters Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Still, if you're the Padres, this is your chance to finally flip the script in the NL West.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The fate of Milwaukee’s season rests mostly on their rotation. In 2021, they got 28 Freddy Peralta starts. In 2022 that number was 18. That’s probably the difference (all else equal) between missing the playoffs and making them. Expect more of the same this year, as Milwaukee leans on the dominant duo of (Corbin) Burnes and (Brandon) Woodruff to be the foundation of their success. Woodruff will continue to manage his Raynaud’s syndrome, which causes numbness in the extremities, but he was his dominant self after returning from the IL in late June, so we shouldn’t expect anything different heading into this season. Burnes remains in the upper, upper echelon of pitchers, but given the comments he made after going through the arbitration process and his escalating costs, he finds himself in a similar boat as Adames—should things go haywire to open the season, Milwaukee might explore exactly how big a haul they can get for him at the deadline, where any acquiring team would be receiving 1.5 seasons. My expectation is Milwaukee remains well within the wild card race, if not the divisional race, but the possibility remains.”

MEGAPHONE

“I would have used it to my advantage. Back in my day, if you got ahead of a guy 0-and-2, you’d waste a pitch. I’d just hold it and get a pitch clock violation. Now, I’ve got him 1-and-2, and I’d just stand on the mound holding the ball. They wouldn’t know when I was going to throw the next one not. I could even get a second violation and make it 2-and-2. I’d have a huge advantage with the hitter not knowing when I was going to throw that ball.”

Roger Clemens, to USA Today, on how he would game the pitch clock.