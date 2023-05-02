The Cardinals knew April would be tough. Coming out of a seemingly constructive spring training, they faced a daunting first-month schedule.

But 10-19? They didn’t see that coming. Nor did the national scribes who unanimously rated the Cardinals in the upper half of the majors in preseason projections.

This team ranks among baseball’s early disappointments. In a topsy-turvy month across the majors, the Cardinals have stood out in a bad way.

There are no excuses for their failure, no mitigating circumstances.

This team is too talented to be 10-19 . . . and yet here it is, 10-19. To find the Cardinals in the various power rankings these days, you're going to have to scroll down a ways.

The highest ranking Tipsheet could find was No. 22, at MLB.com.

The Cardinals didn’t have starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the first month, but they have been largely healthy otherwise.

Injury-plagued Jack Flaherty has been able to make six starts, but he walked way too many batters early on and allowed too many homers lately.

Steven Matz has remained at full strength this season after suffering shoulder trouble, then a knee injury last season. But he has walked 13 batters and allowed five homers in 26 innings. Not good!

Supposed staff ace Miles Mikolas opened his season by allowing 16 runs in his first three starts. He didn't deliver a quality start until his sixth try.

While the starting pitching has been somewhat less terrible during the past few weeks, the Cardinals' relief corps has faltered and their offense has sputtered.

All in all, the Cardinals have remained less than the sum of their parts while finding new ways to lose game after game.

Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield gave the Cardinals a “D” grade for the month. He wrote:

OK, relative to preseason hopes and expectations, we considered an "F" grade here, but the Cardinals really aren't as bad as their record shows. Or maybe they are. Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz and Jake Woodford, have all struggled, and when three-fifths of your rotation have ERAs on the wrong side of 5.00, you're not a good team. These aren't misleading ERAs either: All have allowed more hits than innings pitched and with too many home runs. In the bullpen, Ryan Helsley and Jordan Hicks are both 0-2 and allowing a lot of baserunners. The offense needs to carry more of the load, but Nolan Arenado in particular is off to a slow start and Jordan Walker, after a record-tying 12-game hitting streak to begin his career, was demoted to Triple-A. Can the Cards turn it around? I think so, but they need to string together some quality starts.

Writing for CBSSports.com. Matt Snyder had the Cardinals 24th in his power rankings. He wrote:

In seasons with at least 20 games played in March/April, this is the worst start in Cardinals history. They were 8-14 in 1988, 10-14 in 2007 and 9-12 in both 1969 and 1978. The Cardinals finished below .500 in all of those seasons except 1969. If we dropped the games played criterion down to 15, we'd have to go all the way back to 1932 (5-10) to find the only start worse for this franchise.

Over at USA Today, Gabe Lacques was a bit more generous while ranking the Cardinals 23rd. He wrote:

Yes, it's still early, yet the Cardinals still have a lot to sort out, most notably the return of prospect Jordan Walker after weeks of soft contact and a crowded outfield situation compelled the club to send him to Class AAA to sort out his swing. And the schedule has yanked them out of their NL Central comfort zone - they're 3-4 against divisional foes and 7-15 against everybody else.

Perhaps the path will get smoother. But for now, the Cards have a lot of looking up to do.

And it will remain that way for some time. At best, it will take the Cardinals months to dig out.

At worst, their string of winning seasons will come to an unexpected end and force the front office to focus on 2024 and beyond.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Baseball games are lasting 2 ½ hours again, stolen bases are back in vogue and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the best team in the National League. Why it’s 1979 all over again, with Sister Sledge singing ‘We Are Family’’ and Willie Stargell, Dave Parker and Bill Madlock celebrating their World Series championship. It sure has been a strange, wonderous and painful opening month of the season. Who would ever have imagined that if the season ended today, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies would all be sitting home during the postseason? The Tampa Bay Rays are on pace to go 132-30, the Chicago White Sox 42-120, Juan Soto is among the worst hitters in baseball, and Luis Arraez could become the first .400 hitter since Ted Williams.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “When the Rangers shocked the baseball world by signing Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract in December, it was with the hope that the 34-year-old righty could steer clear of the type of injuries that limited him to a total of 26 starts in the 2021 and ’22 seasons. But since the opening of camps in February, it’s been a bumpy ride, and that’s carried over into the regular season. On Friday night, for the second time in three starts, deGrom took an early exit due to an arm issue; this time, he’s headed to the injured list, with a diagnosis of elbow inflammation. To call upon an oft-used metaphor: this fancy, expensive, high-performance sports car is once again in the shop.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Braves had as brutal a loss as you could possibly fathom this week -- giving up five runs to the Marlins in the top of the ninth to lose 5-4 -- and it ended up being their only loss of the week. That’s partly because of two rainouts against the Mets over the weekend, but 4-1 is 4-1. After a doubleheader against the Mets on Monday, they get the Marlins again and then what suddenly looks like a fascinating series at home against those surging Orioles.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The barren outfield is actually a pretty bad problem for the Yankees here in the early going, especially through the lens of expected offensive production without (injured Aaron) Judge. They've lost six of their last eight and enter Monday's action tied with the Red Sox for last place in the AL East. The offense exploded for 12 runs last Wednesday, but otherwise runs have been hard to come by. They've scored two runs or fewer in seven of their last 10 games. Overall, the Yankees are averaging 4.00 runs per game, which ranks 23rd in baseball. The teams behind them? The Rockies, A’s, Guardians, Nationals, Marlins, Royals and Tigers. This isn't exactly what was planned heading into the season for a franchise that sometimes goes by the Bronx Bombers moniker. Now without their best player, the Yankees are going to need someone else to step up.”

Avery Hamel, Baseball Prospectus: “The Chicago White Sox . . . have won a baseball game. It had been 10 games, 11 days, and nearly three series since the Sox’s last win, a span in which they had a -45 run differential and lost by at least seven runs four times. The trend looked bound to continue, as the Sox entered the ninth inning on Sunday down 9-5 (to Tampa Bay), having already coughed up a three-run lead. Somehow, they mustered to score seven runs in the bottom of the ninth—more than they’d scored in their last two and a half games—five of which scored with two outs. They were down to their final strike more than once against the best team in baseball, a historic team that has dominated most stat columns to start this season. But somehow, the rant-invoking 7-21 White Sox pulled off the impossible. As they trailed 9-8 and Kevin Cash pulled reliever Jalen Beeks for Garrett Cleavinger, who entered the game having given up one run in 10.2 innings pitched and allowing no home runs. After White Sox leadoff man Adam Haseley drove a single up the middle to tie the game, our fateful moment arrived. In a 2-2 count with runners on the corners, Cleavinger baited Andrew Vaughn into swinging at a slow, looping slider plunging toward his shoelaces. The slugger called the bet, and drove the offspeed pitch deep into the rainy Chicago concourse as all 10 fans in attendance watched in amazement.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think he handles everything great. They love him so much here, and just going out to right field to start the game, a little showmanship. He's a real entertainer. This is a big night for him to come out and get that kind of reception.”

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin,, on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return to active duty.