With the Los Angeles Dodgers suffering injury hit after hit with their starting pitching, they looked to long-time ace Clayton Kershaw to stop their bleeding Sunday.

But the hemorrhaging continued.

Kershaw didn’t survive the fourth inning in Sunday’s 10-5 loss to the Cardinals. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks.

This loss followed a struggle in his previous game, when Kershaw lasted just four innings in a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

“It's nothing specific, just haven’t been pitching well,” Kershaw told reporters after the game. “So frustrating. Not a great time with guys going down, obviously [I’d] like to get some length. So disappointing [to] feel like you let the guys down, especially the bullpen.”

These short outings added stress to the Dodgers’ relief corps. So did the loss of starters Dustin May (forearm strain), Julio Urias (hamstring strain) and Michael Grove (groin strain) to recent injuries.

No. 1 starter Walker Buehler will miss most of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Daniel Hudson is still recovering from a torn ACL and Ryan Pepiot has been out long-term with an oblique strain.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Mike Axisa summed up the Dodgers’ pitching:

(Tony) Gonsolin returned from a spring training ankle injury late last month and got his pitch count up to 85 last time out. The Dodgers have built him up slowly, though he's just about fully stretched out at this point. (Noah) Syndergaard has really struggled this year (5.94 ERA in eight starts) and his one-year contract is not working out nearly as well as Tyler Anderson's last season. Between all the injuries, Syndergaard pitching poorly, and Urías not being his usual Cy Young caliber self, Los Angeles is sort of moseying along with a patchwork rotation.

On top of all that, Kershaw was clearly laboring Sunday.

“I just thought today the stuff wasn't there,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “I think the fastball velocity was down. Even the slider velocity was as low as I've seen it all year. And then you layer in not having command. It's a tough combo.”

After losing three of four games to the Cardinals, the Dodgers move on to Atlanta with a depleted pitching staff.

The Dodgers will start youngster Gavin Stone Monday and turn to fellow prospect Bobby Miller on Tuesday.

“It's a great opportunity for these young pitchers,” Roberts told reporters before Sunday’s game. “They're both talented. It's not what we expected, but that really doesn't matter. So, I think that the only way to look at it is, you've got to embrace this opportunity for these guys. And it's up to all of us to make them feel comfortable and perform at a high level, because it shouldn't be on Bobby -- if it is Bobby; it's going to be Gavin -- to carry the brunt.”

Stone got shelled in his big-league debut on May 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but Roberts is hoping for better this time around.

“I think the unfamiliarity, the novelty of it, I think that we've already done that,” he said. “And I think he's thrown the baseball better in general. The changeup is better, the fastball command is better. So, I just think that that second time around, I think that he'll be a lot more comfortable than he was the first time.”

The Dodgers could top the list of teams looking to add pitching help ahead of this season's trade deadline.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Braves’ rotation has taken quite an injury hit of late, and after using six relievers the day before, they needed two things from Jared Shuster on Sunday: length, and results. They received both. The 24-year-old lefty held the Mariners to one run over six innings, and he struck out seven batters. The Braves had a good week -- after they were swept in Toronto the prior weekend, they took two of three from both the Rangers and Mariners. Despite the injuries, Atlanta’s rotation leads the NL with a 3.22 ERA heading into Monday.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “What happened to the National League and all of its super powers? If the season ended today, the Phillies, Padres and Cardinals, who were all in the postseason a year ago, would all be sitting home in October this year. Certainly, there is no team more disappointing than the Padres and their massive $249 million payroll. They are six games under .500 and 8 ½ games out of first place. If nothing changes, they’ll have no choice but to trade players this winter, changing the clubhouse dynamics.”

David Laurila, FanGraphs: “I asked Andre Pallante for the story behind his pitching motion when the Cardinals visited Fenway Park last week. There actually is a story. Elaborating, the Mission Viejo native explained that he began long-tossing when he was around 12 years old, this at the behest of his father — ‘a pretty big in-taker of baseball pitching books’ — with a goal of building arm strength. The end result, as Pallante put it, is ‘pitching mechanics that are kind of from long-toss mechanics, trying to throw the ball up in the air as high and hard as I can.’ Pallante throws hard — at 95.8 MPH he ranks in the 83rd percentile for velocity — and he also has above-average spin, both with his fastball and his two breaking balls. His father knows those numbers like the back of his hand. Not only does he watch video all of his son’s outings — typically more than once — he regularly peruses the data on Baseball Savant and here at FanGraphs. Which brings us to Pallante’s fastballs, which are every bit as atypical as his delivery. He throws predominantly four-seamers, and when he periodically mixes in a two-seamer… well, it acts more like a four-seamer than his four-seamer.”

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “Sandy (Alcantara’s) calling card has always been his ability to go deep into outings; he completed six innings in 26 of 32 starts last season. This season he’s already failed to make it through six in half of his eight starts. Alcántara was always likely to regress from last season’s dream season, but this seems like a step even beyond what we would expect. Is it real or is it noise? We start with what made him so successful last season: perhaps the best offspeed pitch in the game, his changeup. Run Values can be a useful way to sum up all of a pitch’s results–good (whiffs, outs, etc.) or bad (balls, homers, hits, etc.)—and by that metric, Alcántara’s cambio blew away its contemporaries during his Cy season . . . This year, that pitch is not just more ordinary; it’s actually cost him 1.4 runs so far this season. The traditional metrics agree; hitters have a .313 average in at bats ending with his change this year compared to a .145 mark last season. The fall-off in the ptich’s performance can be linked to a few factors. First and foremost, nearly every offspeed pitch is most effective as a chase pitch; these aren’t the pitches you see pitchers pounding the zone with like a four-seam fastball or sinker. In 2022, Alcántara dominated by throwing his changeup in the zone less than a third of the time and cajoling hitters to expand the zone by swinging at nearly half of those out-of-zone changes. In 2023, he’s catching the plate more often and hitters have adjusted by chasing the pitch less.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “As for (the recently waived Eric) Hosmer, the 33-year-old has slashed .234/.280/.330 with two home runs in exactly 100 plate appearances this season. Top prospect Matt Mervis was called up to play first base earlier this month and the Cubs typically rotate players through the DH spot, with Trey Mancini getting the most at-bats there. Hosmer was not producing and he did not have a defined role. Hosmer is owed the balance of his $13 million salary this season plus another $26 million from 2024-25. The San Diego Padres are paying just about all of that, however. The Boston Red Sox, who acquired Hosmer at last summer's trade deadline and released him over the winter, owe him the league minimum from 2023-25. The Cubs only owe Hosmer the league minimum in 2023. Once Hosmer clears waivers and is released, any team could sign him for the prorated league minimum. He does offer leadership skills and championship pedigree (including a World Series ring with the Royals, a Silver Slugger and four Gold Gloves), though Hosmer has been an average at best hitter for five years now. He may not draw much interest until another team suffers an injury and has a need at first base.”

MEGAPHONE

“This game almost encourages you to live on a rollercoaster and encourages ups and downs because you get results thrown at you every single day, and we love to be around people that don't get affected by it. And that's what Willy (Adames is) really good at. That smile that we see every day is a reason to feel good. And no matter what's going on, that's important. We certainly need offense from Willy. He's scuffled a little bit over the last couple weeks but he'll come out of it. He's a good hitter and he'll come out of it.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on his shortstop.

