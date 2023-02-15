Tipsheet spent much time on the fast-pitch softball circuit after more or less keeping Daughter No. 2 captive in that sport over her protest.

Those years spent following that highly tactical sport – and helping umpire from my perch behind the screen – created an appreciation for the international tiebreaker rule that placed a runner on second base to start extra innings.

In softball, this led to much bunting as teams tried to move their runner to third base and in position to score on a bunt, a placed dribbler into open space, a medium-depth fly ball, a blooper over the infield or some other variety of moderately-struck ball.

That sums up fast-pitch softball.

In big league baseball bunting is almost universally regarded as stupid these days, because the numbers produced data that says so. So the preferred tactical option is to hit away and hope for the best.

And if that runner does reach third base with one out one way or another, then here comes the intentional walk!

This is not exactly high-level chess, but so it goes in a sport where analytics staffs produce strategy scripts for each game and “managing by gut” is a forgotten art form.

Although most teams have taken a rather uninspiring approach to the tiebreaker rule, Tipsheet still favors it. Just don’t call it a “ghost runner” because in pick-up games with small teams, that "ghost runner" earned second base by hitting and running before leaving that post to hit again. Hence the need for his invisible replacement.

FanGraphs writer Jay Jaffe notes that “zombie runner” or “Manfred Mann” are some of the better names for the tiebreaker runner, as coined by his colleagues.

Jaffe notes that the rule has had the desired impact, but wonders if the change was worth it:

The average extra-innings contest in the three seasons in which the runner-on-second rule has been in place has been 7.7% shorter than such games from 2018 to ’19. Furthermore, the frequency of games lasting longer than 11 innings is about one-quarter of what it was in those two pre-pandemic seasons. Amid the invasion of the Manfred Men, we’ve had just two games go longer than 13 innings, none in 2020 and then one apiece in ’21 and ’22, compared to 19 in 2018 and 23 in ’19.

Still, we’re not talking high frequencies. Over the past half-decade, the average team has played about 14 extra-inning games per 162-game season. In the two years before the rule change, teams averaged four games longer than 11 innings per 162-game season. Since the rule was put into place, that’s down to one game longer than 11 inning per 162, a savings of three games per team, or one every two months. All told, the rule change amounts to a savings of about 12 innings per team per season, or two innings a month.

The problem is one of overkill. The mechanism of this game-shortening measure “works,” but it does so by creating a vastly different game.

Well, yes, are different strategies for the extra innings, but this is not as radical as, say, the NHL deciding the winner of regular season games with a postgame skills competition. Nor is it as radical as FIFA deciding the World Cup with a post-match skills competition.

But the rule still has a legion detractors. Writing for The Defector, Tom Ley offered this bit of skepticism:

Now, if the people who craft baseball's rules want to decide that the game is no longer all about the things it used to be about, that's fine. Sports and the athletic values they represent change all the time, and if baseball is no longer interested in being the sport in which stepping on the field comes with the acknowledgement that you could be there until you die, and is instead about delivering a reliable three hours of inventory to broadcasters, then it makes sense to change the rules in order to reflect that. But this is where the ghost runner rule truly fails: it's a goofy half-measure. Why not cut to the chase and make it so that all regular-season games end after nine innings, regardless of the score? Draws have always been an element of sports around the world; surely baseball could learn to deal with them. But instead of opting for the simplest, most elegant solution available to its "problem," baseball has opted for a clunky fix that A) doesn't even really fix much while also forcing the game to spawn a whole new version of itself in certain situations, and B) reads less like a rule than a manifestation of the increasingly fractured vision the sport has of itself. This is a rule created by people who don't really know what they want their sport to be about.

Tipsheet begs to differ on draws. Having covered hockey back in the pre-shootout days, I appreciate just how unsatisfying the whole sister-kissing thing is.

So, yeah, I can live with the Manfred Man.

TALKN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals' calling card for years has been their run prevention, but they are now venturing into a season without stalwart catcher Yadier Molina. The staff ERA with Molina last season was 3.52 compared to 3.99 when he didn't catch. They've replaced Molina with Willson Contreras, who will be tasked with dealing with an unpredictable rotation. Adam Wainwright is 41 and wasn't good in his last 11 starts. Jack Flaherty has flashed ace upside, but also injury woes and inconsistency. Will Steven Matz produce much? Can Jordan Montgomery put together a well-above-average season? That leave Miles Mikolas and while he's probably reliable, it's unlikely he throws like an ace.”

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “Ranked 33rd overall on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list prior to last season, (Nolan) Gorman burst onto the scene in May and recorded three homers, 10 RBIs and a 1.133 OPS over his first 11 games with the Cardinals. However, he was unable to keep up his hot start and was soon overshadowed by fellow rookie Brendan Donovan, who emerged from relative obscurity to finish third in the NL Rookie of the Year race. Gorman is now an afterthought for St. Louis, especially with another highly touted prospect, Jordan Walker (MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 prospect), receiving considerable hype entering Cards camp this year. That said, Gorman has the potential to slug his way back into a prominent role with the team. Though the 22-year-old has a lot of swing and miss in his game, he showed a real aptitude for squaring up the baseball when he made contact last season. Gorman had a 46.7% sweet-spot rate, a metric that represents how often a player hits a ball in the launch-angle sweet-spot zone from 8 to 32 degrees. That was the highest among MLB players with at least 150 batted balls. He also had a near-elite 14.4% barrel rate -- the percentage of batted balls with an optimal combination of exit velocity and launch angle, typically resulting in homers and extra-base hits. Now that he has some experience against big league pitching under his belt, he could trim his strikeout rate (32.9% in 2022) enough to give his impressive raw power a real chance to shine.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cubs had a subtle but intriguing offseason, with one obvious theme: They're going to be better on defense. Gold Glove winner (Dansby) Swanson heads to Wrigley on a seven-year deal, so the Cubs will shift Nico Hoener to second base, where he could win a Gold Glove. Swanson might not replicate the 5.7-WAR season he had in 2022, but his defense, power and durability give him a high floor. (Tucker) Barnhart is a two-time Gold Glover and replaces Contreras, although he certainly won't replace Contreras' bat. And (Cody) Bellinger on a one-year deal (with a mutual option for 2024)? Why not? Even if there's only a 10% chance that he turns back into a star, he at least gives them plus defense in center. Add it up, and the Cubs' up-the-middle defense might be the best in the majors. On the pitching side, (Jameson) Taillon projects as a solid innings-eater after throwing 177 innings for the Yankees. Leaving Yankee Stadium won't necessarily help, as he's been much better at home the past two seasons, but he gives them a solid mid-tier starter. They then doubled down on rotation depth in bringing back (Drew) Smyly to give them eight or nine options for the rotation -- which is kind of what you need these days. Don't worry about the (Eric) Hosmer signing; the Cubs are just paying the minimum, and he's keeping first base warm until Matt Mervis (.309, 36 home runs in the minors) is ready.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “(Yu) Darvish is great, and more importantly consistently great, and this (six-year, $108 million extension) is way, way below the going rate for that sort of thing, age aside. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were both older when they signed extensions. Those extensions weren’t for five years, of course — Scherzer signed for three years and $130 million ahead of the 2022 season, and Verlander signed for two years and $86.7 million plus a conditional player option for 2025—but in terms of new money guaranteed, this extension looks comparatively frugal. The deal’s terms includes the $18 million Darvish was owed this year, meaning he’s making, over five new seasons under Padres control, barely more than Verlander will over the next two years.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m beyond excited and happy. I think my face says it all. I feel like it’s been two years to this point since I felt completely healthy. So, I’m really excited.”

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna, on finally recovering from his serious knee injury.